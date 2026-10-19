Katt Williams Opens Up About Being Homeless at 13 in New Memoir

The comedian says leaving home at 13 was no adventure, and he doesn't want young readers mistaking his difficult experiences for advice.

Katt Williams – via Netflix

*Katt Williams is opening up about the painful childhood experiences that shaped his life, including why he left home at 13. With his memoir arriving October 20, the comedian wants readers to understand that surviving hardship doesn’t make every decision worth repeating.

In an interview with USA Today, Williams discussed the difficult memories behind “Nine Lives, No Wives, and 69 Concubines.” He explained why telling his story honestly meant revealing circumstances he previously kept private.

“I also didn’t want the reader or the listener to hear my story and think, ‘Oh, that’s something a kid could do,’ because it wasn’t those circumstances, and it wasn’t a good idea,” Williams said.

His departure from home led to a period of homelessness, an experience he has discussed before. This time, however, Williams is emphasizing the dangers of treating his survival story as an example for other children.

The memoir also explores his experiences in entertainment, family life, and the decisions that helped shape his career. Williams has raised 10 children as a single father while building a reputation for speaking his mind.

The 336-page memoir, published by Gallery/13A, includes a foreword by Shaquille O’Neal. EURweb previously reported on the book’s announcement and its examination of Williams’ unconventional journey.

Still, the comedian’s latest reflections suggest that the book isn’t intended as a collection of celebrity controversies. He wants readers to recognize the emotional cost of the experiences behind his public persona.

“So when I’m telling my story, I don’t have to worry about telling the ugly parts because it’s mostly ugly, but has such a beautiful ending that you understand that it’s all worth it,” Williams said.

For Williams, sharing those difficult chapters means acknowledging both what he survived and what he hopes others can learn without experiencing it themselves.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Trump Turns on Hegseth: Nidal Hasan Execution Will NOT Be Livestreamed

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE