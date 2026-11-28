The Xscape singer shares previously unseen footage of her journey through divorce, co-parenting and turning 50 in a six-part YouTube series expected to debut Christmas Day.

Editorial illustration of Kandi Burruss with the title New Beginnings – via eurAI

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*Kandi Burruss was documenting the end of her marriage to Todd Tucker long before the public knew what was happening. Now, the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and entrepreneur is ready to share that deeply personal footage with the world.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has unveiled the trailer for “New Beginnings,” a six-part YouTube docuseries expected to premiere on Christmas Day, December 25, according to That Grape Juice.

The project chronicles an emotionally challenging period in Burruss’ life, including the dissolution of her 11-year marriage, the challenges of co-parenting and her transition into a new decade of life.

Unlike the highly produced reality television environment that audiences watched her navigate for 14 seasons, Burruss turns the cameras on herself, capturing moments of uncertainty, frustration and vulnerability.

The nearly six-and-a-half-minute preview opens with Burruss recounting a conversation about when to file for divorce and whether she and Tucker should issue a joint statement announcing their separation.

Kandi Burruss Reveals the Emotional Toll of Divorce

Among the trailer’s most revealing moments is Burruss’ admission that she never anticipated her marriage would end this way.

“What led me to the divorce? In my mind, I never thought that I would be here. Like, I didn’t see this coming,” she says.

The footage also captures the impact of public scrutiny on her mother, Mama Joyce, who has apparently struggled with comments circulating on social media. Meanwhile, Burruss remains focused on maintaining stability for her children, Ace and Blaze, including continuing family holiday traditions.

“I’m trying to figure out how to maintain being a good co-parent,” she explains.

Todd Tucker – screenshot

Kandi and Todd Tell Their Own Stories

The announcement comes months after Tucker began promoting his own divorce-related film, “‘Til Divorce Do Us Part.”

As EURweb previously reported, Burruss publicly criticized Tucker in September for revealing intimate details about their marriage while promoting his project.

The former couple, who married in 2014, reached a divorce settlement in March 2026.

While both are now documenting their experiences publicly, Burruss’ trailer suggests her project extends considerably beyond the circumstances surrounding their breakup.

Turning 50 and Embracing What’s Next

Burruss also reflects on reaching the milestone age of 50 and confronting societal messages about aging and making the most of the years ahead.

Viewers see her enjoying a rare girls’ trip, collaborating with creative partners and finding renewed energy through her professional endeavors.

Her entrepreneurial ambitions aren’t slowing down, either.

According to PEOPLE, Burruss will host OWN’s new entrepreneurial competition series, “Bank on Her,” premiering December 4. The program gives entrepreneurs an opportunity to secure financial investment, mentorship and national exposure.

Perhaps the most poignant moment in the “New Beginnings” trailer comes at its conclusion, when Burruss records herself struggling to find the words to announce that she is getting divorced.

For a woman who has spent much of her adult life in the public eye, “New Beginnings” offers an opportunity to document not simply the end of a marriage, but the process of building a different life.

Kandi Burruss (New Beginnings) – screenshot

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