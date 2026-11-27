Newly released 1996 audio captures Tupac making explicit claims about Faith Evans, explaining his feud with Biggie and facing pointed questions from Angie Martinez.

Faith Evans and Tupac – via X

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*Whooo Lawd, it’s goin’ down! Nearly 30 years after his death, Tupac Shakur is stirring controversy again. This time, it’s his own voice fueling the fire.

Previously withheld audio from the late rapper’s 1996 interview with Angie Martinez captures Tupac making explosive claims about an alleged sexual relationship with Faith Evans, then married to his rival, The Notorious B.I.G.

“The day after I got out of jail, I was f*****g Biggie’s wife,” Tupac declared in the recording.

Evans has long denied having a sexual relationship with Tupac. His statements establish what he claimed, not whether the encounter actually happened.

Even more revealing is Tupac’s explanation of why he publicized the allegation: He wanted to humiliate Biggie.

Angie Martinez and Tupac Shakur – YouTube screenshot

Tupac Confronts Angie Martinez Over Faith Evans

The exchange is featured in “The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez,” a four-part Netflix video podcast released November 27, featuring previously unheard portions of their 1996 conversation.

Martinez recorded the interview at Tupac’s Los Angeles home months before his murder. She initially aired selected portions but withheld inflammatory material, fearing it could worsen the already dangerous East Coast–West Coast rivalry.

In the newly released exchange, Martinez questioned Tupac about “Hit ‘Em Up,” his notorious diss track targeting Biggie.

She wanted to know why Evans had become part of his attack.

“Because she is basically, um, not to disrespect her as a Black woman or nothing, but she is exactly what we be rapping about on our records,” Tupac replied. “For real, I had no respect for her.”

He claimed Evans knowingly became involved with him despite his feud with her husband.

Martinez challenged him directly.

“You know that she denies that,” she said.

Tupac then produced what he described as Evans’ handwritten contact information, arguing it demonstrated they had a relationship beyond a chance meeting.

“How can I get it unless she gave it to me?” he asked.

However, exchanging contact information does not establish a sexual relationship, and Evans’ denial remains central to the dispute.

‘I’m Destroying a N***a Right Here’

Tupac’s most revealing comments concerned his motivation for making the allegations public.

“This right here made me look bad to females, to fu*** Faith and tell everybody,” he acknowledged. “It made me look bad.”

Then he explained why he believed the damage to his reputation was worthwhile.

“But I didn’t do it for the bitches. I’m not doing it for the girls. I could care less. I’m destroying a nigga right here.”

Tupac described wanting Biggie to remember the alleged encounter whenever he thought about his marriage.

“And believe me, every time he touch her, every time he think about getting back together with her, every time he think of his wedding anniversary, he’s thinking of me fu***ing his wife.”

The remarks reveal how Tupac viewed the allegation as a weapon in his increasingly bitter feud with Biggie. Martinez refused to treat his account as independently established.

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened,” she told him.

Fans React: ‘This Isn’t a Confirmation’

The newly circulated excerpt has reignited debate about one of hip-hop’s most controversial allegations. On Lipstick Alley, some commenters questioned whether Tupac’s words constituted proof.

“This isn’t a confirmation, only Faith can confirm that she slept with Tupac,” one commenter wrote, pointing to Evans’ longstanding denial.

Another listener expressed curiosity rather than certainty: “I heard Faith’s version … this is intriguing tho.”

Others criticized Tupac’s conduct.

“Tupac was trash,” one commenter wrote, while another observed, “He sounds so angry.”

One participant argued that Biggie’s reported infidelity complicated the criticism directed at Evans.

The reactions illustrate how the dispute continues to divide listeners decades after the events allegedly occurred.

Why Angie Martinez Finally Released the Tapes

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Martinez explained that she originally withheld portions of the conversation because she feared the consequences of broadcasting Tupac’s most inflammatory remarks.

After his death, she felt an additional responsibility not to let the interview become his defining final statement.

Now, she believes the recordings can be examined with historical context rather than simply used to reignite old hostilities.

The Faith Evans exchange illustrates that challenge.

The tapes offer an unusually candid look at Tupac’s anger, his rivalry with Biggie and his willingness to turn a disputed personal allegation into a public attack.

They do not settle what happened between Tupac and Evans.

Three decades later, the recording is public. The argument remains unresolved.

LISTEN BELOW: In his own words, Tupac discusses Faith Evans, Biggie and “Hit ‘Em Up” in his previously withheld interview with Angie Martinez.

HIT EM UP II: THE ART OF WAR. 2Pac Tells Angie Martinez He Started Sleeping With Faith Evans the Day After Leaving Jail in October ‘95. Unreleased 1996 2Pac audio from his sit-down interview with Angie Martinez just surfaced—including the redacted moment Pac reveals: “My CEO [Suge Knight] slept with his CEO’s [Diddy] baby mother, Misa Hylton." Pac doubled down by putting Faith Evans’ phone number on blast. Luckily, Angie Martinez waited 30 years to release The Tupac Tapes. — Famous Davis (@1FamousDavis) November 27, 2026

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