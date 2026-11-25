The family film follows the Walkers as they try to save Friendsmas days before Christmas.

“Chocolate Santa”/YouTube screenshot

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*Obba Babatunde stars as a beloved community figure in “Chocolate Santa,” a new Christmas film about an Atlanta family working to save a holiday tradition after losing its biggest sponsor. The film premieres Dec. 9, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime and JaroGO. A new trailer offers a look at the story.

Babatunde, whose résumé includes film, television and theater, stars alongside Joyce Glenn as Jennifer Walker and Brendan Goshay as James Walker. Comedian and actress Cocoa Brown plays Aunt Jainey, while singer and actress Tamika Scott portrays Macy. Maurice Kerry plays Nathan, Jermaine “Clutch” Williams appears as Desmond, Karon Joseph Riley portrays Jeremy, and Carl Gilliard stars as Dr. Anderson.

According to the news release, Babatunde plays William Walker, a community favorite known as “Chocolate Santa.” He has spent years spreading Christmas cheer, with a commitment to his community that runs as deep as his devotion to family. Along with his late wife, Hattie, he started Friendsmas, an annual celebration designed to give everyone somewhere to belong during the holidays. But days before Christmas, Friendsmas unexpectedly loses its biggest sponsor, leaving William worried that the tradition may come to an end.

His ambitious daughter, Jennifer, and disillusioned son, James, return home carrying family tensions and unmet dreams. With Friendsmas serving as a tribute to Hattie’s legacy, the Walkers must work through old wounds and reconnect. Acts of kindness, a hopeful young neighbor and a community eager to give back help them forgive, reconcile and find new hope.

The film blends humor and nostalgia with themes of family, forgiveness and community. It also explores holiday loneliness and the importance of connection and compassion, with a message centered on how far one person’s generosity can reach.

Charles Jenkins executive produces and also produces alongside Wayne Overstreet, Len Gibson and Babatunde. Jenkins co-wrote the film with LaJill Hunt. Watch the trailer below.

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