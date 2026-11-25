Teams reportedly sold for $6 million each, and players can earn NIL pay in cash, league equity or both.

NBA star LeBron James shows his basketball skills during his China tour in Shanghai, China, 25 August 2018. (Depositphotos)

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*A new youth circuit for high school boys, the Futures Basketball League, has LeBron James and Kevin Durant among its investors, Sports Illustrated reports. The league announced its plans Nov. 10, with a spring 2027 debut planned.

Maverick Carter co-founded LRMR Ventures with James, while Rich Kleiman helped build Boardroom Sports Holdings alongside Durant. Both firms are founding partners in the league. Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose and Orlando Magic guard Paolo Banchero each own a team. Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk is also part of the investor group. The investment gives James and Durant business interests outside the NBA.

Twelve regional teams will field 120 boys under 18 from the 2028 through 2031 graduating classes. The schedule runs from April to August 2027, with 10 league weekends leading to the crowning of a national champion.

NBA star Kevin Durant speaks before an all-star basketball game for the Nike Festival of Sports – (Credit: Depositphotos)

Eligible players can be paid through NIL agreements, either in cash, a share of the league or a combination of the two. Equity payouts still require administrative approval. Prospect signings are underway, the league says, though it has not disclosed how much players could earn in equity or cash.

League chairman Jason Stein put the price of every team sold to date at $6 million, Sports Business Journal reported. Each purchase also comes with league equity. Lindy’s Sports broke the story, reporting that team sales and direct investment have brought in tens of millions of dollars. None of the reports say how much James or Durant personally invested.

The league has not revealed its rosters, team locations, or media and sponsorship plans.

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