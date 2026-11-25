The study of 37 franchises found Middle-earth had the steepest box office drop, down 98% from "The Return of the King."

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*Fans want the Marvel Cinematic Universe to end more than any other movie franchise, according to a new study by digital entertainment platform Duel. Middle-earth, “Star Wars,” the “Matrix” franchise, and “Halloween” round out the top five.

According to the news release, Duel examined 37 franchises with at least four films and a release since 2015. The platform reviewed comments mentioning each franchise across 21 online discussions about franchise fatigue. It considered calls to end each series, fan sentiment, box office declines, drops in audience and critics’ ratings, and the number of films released.

The MCU has released 33 films since “Iron Man” debuted in 2008, averaging nearly two a year. Duel counted 64 fan comments saying the franchise should end, had released too many films, or had sequels nobody needed. Overall sentiment toward additional Marvel films was very negative. The latest installment, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” earned 82% less worldwide than “Avengers: Endgame.”

Middle-earth recorded the steepest box office decline of any franchise in the study. “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” brought in $20.8 million worldwide, compared with $1.13 billion for “The Return of the King.” Its critics’ score also dropped 42 points from “The Fellowship of the Ring.”

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“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” finished 83% below “The Force Awakens,” the franchise’s top earner. For every fan asking for more Star Wars films, more than five want the series to end. “A New Hope” also holds a critics’ score 33 points higher than the latest film.

“The Matrix Resurrections” earned 78% less than “The Matrix Reloaded,” the franchise’s top earner. All 13 fan comments about the series called for an end or dismissed its sequels. Meanwhile, Halloween’s critics’ score fell 57 points, from 97 for the original to 40 for “Halloween Ends.” No fan who mentioned the franchise asked for another film.

Rounding out the top 10 are the Wizarding World films (which include eight Harry Potter movies and three Fantastic Beasts prequels), “Terminator,” “Jurassic Park” and “Jurassic World,” “The Exorcist and “Fast & Furious.”

“When fans start asking for a series to stop, that’s a good moment for studios to slow down and listen,” a Duel spokesperson said.

Credit: Duel.com

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