The band will mark its 50th anniversary with a halftime set when the Packers face the Rams on Netflix.

U2 – YouTube screenshot via Netflix

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*U2 will headline halftime at the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game, streaming live on Netflix Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Green Bay Packers will face the Los Angeles Rams in the matchup.

The Irish rock band is celebrating 50 years together, according to Netflix’s Tudum. Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. formed U2 in Dublin in 1976. The band recently returned to Mount Temple, the Dublin school where its members met, for a surprise performance.

This will not be U2’s first halftime appearance. The group performed at Super Bowl XXXVI at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans in February 2002, just months after the Sept. 11 attacks. During the performance, the names of victims were projected behind the band.

Netflix has previously brought major musical acts to its holiday NFL broadcasts. Beyoncé headlined halftime at the streamer’s 2024 Christmas Day game, while Snoop Dogg hosted a halftime party the following year.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos praised U2’s legacy when the performance was announced.

“There’s a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: They don’t just perform; they deliver iconic moments that audiences remember forever,” Sarandos said. “We’re thrilled that they’ll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix. It’s going to be an unforgettable night for football fans and Netflix members worldwide.”

The appearance comes during a busy period for the band. U2 released its 16th studio album, “Carnaval De Luz,” on Nov. 13, marking its first new album in nine years. The group has also announced a 2027 world tour, “The Greatest Show on Earth,” which begins in Mexico City in February. It will be U2’s first stadium tour since 2019.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Pacific), with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Netflix subscribers on any plan can watch at no additional charge.

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