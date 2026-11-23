Tyliyah S. Lee alleges five assaults in Philadelphia and seeks more than $50,000 in damages, and Casey's response is due Dec. 18.

Jagged Edge’s Brandon Casey/screenshot

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*A woman named Tyliyah S. Lee is suing Jagged Edge singer Brandon Casey, alleging he sexually assaulted her when she was a child. The case is now in federal court in Philadelphia, according to AllHipHop.

Lee filed a single civil battery claim seeking more than $50,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. She says the alleged assaults caused her severe emotional distress, depression, and anxiety.

Her attorney, Jeffery B. First, says the abuse occurred on five occasions. “On each of the five occasions, when Lee was between six and ten years old, Casey sexually assaulted Lee, knowing full well her age and lack of consent,” First claimed. “All of the assaults took place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania,” he added.

Jagged Edge’s Brandon Casey/screenshot

The complaint also alleges that Casey took credit for a song Lee had written. She says she met him at a community event in 2003 and showed him the track. The filing identifies the song as “Walked Out of Heaven,” and alleges it was stolen and used without her permission. Lee says neither Casey nor the group compensated her.

Jagged Edge released “Walked Outta Heaven” in 2003, with a slightly different spelling than the title cited in the complaint. The album credits list Brandon Casey, Brian Casey and Bryan-Michael Cox as songwriters.

The complaint presents the song dispute as part of the history between Lee and Casey. It does not include a copyright claim or name the group’s other members as defendants.

Lee initially filed the case in September in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas. U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney has since issued an order giving Casey until Dec. 18 to respond to the complaint. As of publication, Casey and his representatives have not publicly addressed the allegations.

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