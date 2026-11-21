Ravens cornerback faces a one-game deactivation as Baltimore's mayor, an NBA legend and fellow players challenge his remarks about the city.

Marlon Humphries – screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey probably didn’t expect a podcast joke to cost him a football game. But after declaring Baltimore is best at producing “criminals,” the four-time Pro Bowler finds himself benched, apologizing and facing criticism from Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and his own teammates.

The controversy erupted Wednesday (Nov. 18) during The Marlon Humphrey Show, when Humphrey was asked what Baltimore was best at making.

After mentioning “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer, he delivered his punchline: “They’re best at making criminals.”

The remark quickly spread, angering residents who felt Humphrey had reinforced a damaging stereotype about the city he’s represented since 2017.

By Thursday, Ravens coach Jesse Minter had sent Humphrey home and deactivated him for Sunday’s game against Carolina, according to the team’s official announcement.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Fires Back

Scott delivered one of the sharpest rebukes, arguing that an apology wasn’t enough. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Scott emphasized the impact on young Black residents who admire Ravens players.

“Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives,” Scott said.

He also questioned how Humphrey would feel if Baltimore residents publicly suggested the city no longer produced great defensive backs.

Scott invited Humphrey to meet formerly incarcerated residents now helping young people avoid crime.

Carmelo Anthony Defends Baltimore

Basketball Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, who grew up in Baltimore, also weighed in.

According to USA Today’s For The Win, Anthony challenged Humphrey to recognize the impact of his remarks.

“It doesn’t get cut out for the kid in Baltimore who heard it,” Anthony said.

Anthony acknowledged the apology but encouraged Humphrey to accept Scott’s invitation and engage with residents working to improve the community.

Ravens Teammates React to Humphrey’s Remarks

Several Ravens players criticized the comment while supporting Humphrey personally.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell suggested Humphrey was attempting humor but said the subject wasn’t funny.

“I think he was trying to say it in a joking manner, but it’s not a joking manner, and that’s not cool.”

Running back Derrick Henry defended Humphrey’s sincerity.

“I know he apologized. He was sincere about it.”

Linebacker Roquan Smith warned about the consequences of careless speech.

“Once you say something, you can never really take your words back once they get out there.”

The comments were documented in the Ravens’ November 19 press conference transcript.

On the most recent episode of Marlon Humphrey’s podcast, he was asked what he thinks Baltimore is best at making. One of his answers? Criminals. https://t.co/7bkf7oQhR8 — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) November 18, 2026

Humphrey Apologizes as Ravens Take Action

Humphrey apologized Wednesday, emphasizing his ties to Baltimore, his community investments and the fact that his son was born there.

“Obviously, I do know the effect that words have,” he acknowledged.

Minter described Humphrey as remorseful.

“He’s very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city.”

Humphrey’s absence comes as Baltimore attempts to end a five-game losing streak. He has started all 10 games this season.

The controversy has become about more than an ill-advised joke. For critics, it’s about a prominent Black athlete reinforcing negative stereotypes about a predominantly Black city.

And for Humphrey, repairing that relationship may require more than an apology.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: No Filter, No Apologies: Shonique Williams Cusses Out City Council Over Charlie Kirk | WATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.