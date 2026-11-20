Several X users say they wanted other artists honored as Mickey Guyton and Brittney Spencer prepare to perform.

Dolly Parton/Getty Images

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*The 2026 Soul Train Awards plan to honor Dolly Parton, a decision that has prompted questions from some social media users, The Root reports. Several users on X suggested other R&B artists they believe deserve the recognition.

One user, @DollarBeKnowing, wrote, “A tribute planned for Dolly Parton at the #SoulTrainAwards is something. Donna Summer still never received one, but I digress!” Another, @DiaryOfKeysus, said, “Soul Train Awards honoring Dolly Parton, but you won’t see the Country Music Awards honoring Freddie Jackson,” a nod to the late R&B singer who is also being honored at the show.

@DollarBeKnowing added in a second post, “No mention of a Peabo Bryson tribute at the #SoulTrainAwards is criminal. Angie Stone has yet to receive a proper star-studded tribute, and that’s crazy to me.”

@FrontPaigeViews also weighed in. “Look, no offense to the ladies involved, and I LOVEEEEE Dolly… but why are we giving her a tribute at the Soul Train Awards? Hell, Peabo Bryson doesn’t get a tribute, and Freddie’s tribute is just one person, but Dolly gets a tribute?”

Credit: BET

BET announced that country artist Mickey Guyton and singer-songwriter Brittney Spencer will perform the Parton tribute, joined by Robert Randolph on steel guitar. Guyton became the first Black woman nominated as a solo act in a country Grammy category. Spencer reached the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time with “Blackbiird,” from Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter.”

El DeBarge will perform the Freddie Jackson tribute. BET executive Connie Orlando said, “Honoring Freddie and Dolly while spotlighting the artists shaping R&B and soul right now is exactly what this stage was built for.”

As EURweb previously reported, the ceremony returns to Chicago, where Don Cornelius launched “Soul Train” in 1971. Chaka Khan will receive the Classic Soul honor, and Kirk Franklin and Lucky Daye are among the performers.

The Soul Train Awards air Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS.

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