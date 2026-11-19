The Jackson 5 singer opens up about surgery, radiation, his faith and the encouraging words he received from his doctor.

Marlon Jackson – The Farah Shammas Podcast screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Marlon Jackson, a founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, has revealed that he has been living with stage 4 prostate cancer for four years.

The 69-year-old singer shared the deeply personal news during an appearance on The Farah Shammas Podcast, opening up about a health battle he had previously kept private.

Jackson disclosed that he underwent surgery to remove his prostate gland and received radiation treatment after being diagnosed with the disease.

Despite the seriousness of his condition, the brother of the late Michael Jackson remains optimistic about his health and future.

The veteran entertainer credits his faith, medical treatment, healthy habits and the prayers of supporters for helping him face the challenges of cancer.

Marlon Jackson Opens Up About Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Jackson made the unexpected revelation during his conversation with Farah Shammas, which is available through an Instagram interview clip and the full podcast on YouTube.

“I’ve had cancer for four years. But don’t worry about it. God got me. Everything is great,” Jackson said.

He also maintained his sense of humor while discussing the diagnosis.

“Bad grass don’t die, so I’m gonna be around for a long time,” he joked.

Jackson explained that his treatment included removal of his prostate gland and radiation therapy, but he emphasized that he continues to feel well.

The singer said he walks nearly four miles four times a week and has become especially mindful of his diet.

He stopped eating beef and pork in 1977 and eliminated sugar after learning he had cancer.

As detailed in PEOPLE’s November 19 report, Jackson has continued to focus on maintaining his health while undergoing treatment.

The Jacksons (Jackie Marlon Tito) – GettyImages

Marlon Jackson Credits Faith and Prayers for His Strength

Throughout the interview, Jackson repeatedly returned to the importance of his relationship with God. He said his faith has helped him manage the emotional challenges of living with a serious illness. Jackson also expressed appreciation for everyone who has supported him through prayer.

He recalled that even his physician had been surprised by his progress.

“Even my doctor said, ‘You’re doing so much better than what I thought,’” Jackson shared.

Although Jackson described his health positively, he did not announce that his cancer was in remission or that he had been declared cancer-free.

His disclosure comes as the Jackson family’s musical legacy continues to resonate across generations, from the group’s early Motown recordings to their enduring influence on popular music.

For Jackson, however, the focus remains on his health, his faith and the people who continue to support him.

“I thank people for supporting me and praying for me. I really appreciate it. I don’t take it for granted,” he said. “I thank you for that.”

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marlon Jackson Developing Docuseries About Joe Jackson

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.