A researcher says the footage comes from a 2009 press conference in South Africa.

R. Kelly at the 2004 BMG Grammy Party, Avalon, Hollywood, CA 02-08-04. (Credit: Depositphotos)

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*A viral video that appears to show R. Kelly singing “I Believe I Can Fly” for fellow inmates is fake. The clip claims to be filmed at FCI Butner in North Carolina, but it is a deepfake that joins other AI-made clips of the singer, according to Sandra Rose.

Instagram user writtenbyraymildo, who describes himself as an independent researcher, fan, collector, and music archivist, said there are no verified new prison videos of Kelly singing. He said the footage comes from Kelly’s press conference in South Africa around June 2009.

The researcher also explained how the confusion started. He said he first shared real photos of Kelly posing with his friend Stefon “Doogie” Malone during a basketball game in North Carolina. Other pages reposted the images and lost the original context. “Incorrect information was attached to the images, AI-generated alterations were introduced, and even deepfake footage was used to attract attention and generate clicks,” he said.

R. Kelly performs onstage during R. Kelly, New Edition and The Jacksons at the 2013 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 30, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Distractify also weighed in on why the video does not hold up. “While an incarcerated individual can record music from prison, either via a phone or a tablet, they can’t film an entire music video,” the outlet noted.

The fake still drew sympathy online. The woman who posted it wrote, “Can’t he get a presidential pardon. This voice shouldn’t end in prison. We know he had done some wrong, but please let them have mercy on him.”

Kelly, 59, is held at the Butner Medium I federal prison in North Carolina. He is serving 30 years from his 2021 conviction in New York on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. In Illinois, a federal jury convicted him in 2022 on child pornography and enticement charges. A judge sentenced him in 2023 to 20 years, with all but one year running concurrently with the New York term. That brings his total prison time to 31 years.

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