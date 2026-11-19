The singer says she is proud of Kobe Bryant’s daughter’s fashion career and her work ethic.

Natalia Bryant speaks during a ceremony unveiling and permanently placing Kobe Bryant’s hand and footprints in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on March 15, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

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*Singer Monica makes clear she takes her role as honorary aunt to Natalia Bryant seriously. “Because we don’t play about our babies,” Monica told PEOPLE at the EBONY Power 100 Gala on Nov. 9. “It’s no exception to the rule.”

Natalia, 23, is the daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. She is fresh off her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, and Monica has been cheering her on.

“I’m so incredibly proud of Nani, not only graduating from college, but aspiring to do everything in the fashion field,” the singer said. “Everything she puts her mind to, she does it.”

She also credited Natalia’s drive to her father. “It’s Mamba Mentality from top to bottom over here,” Monica said, nodding to Kobe’s outlook on hard work.

Monica arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo Getty Images)

The bond traces back to Monica’s longtime friendship with Vanessa, which made her an honorary aunt. She jokes that she is “probably the most aggressive aunt.” Natalia prefers another word. “Not aggressive. We’re direct,” she said.

Natalia’s résumé keeps growing. She joined IMG Models in 2021, then kicked off her runway career at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week show in September 2023. In May 2025, she earned her degree from the University of Southern California with cum laude honors.

Natalia returned the praise when she described the R&B superstar. “Well, Auntie Mo here, she is seriously the most down to earth, so supportive,” she said.

“You can call her any moment, anytime, about absolutely anything, and she’ll always pick up and she’ll always be there,” Natalia added.

“But she’s just a hard worker, and she’s such a sweetheart at the same time,” Monica said. “I adore her.”

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