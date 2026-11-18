Okonedo says few lead roles existed for a woman of color, and now she stars in the Lagos-set "Mrs. Dalloway" adaptation "Clarissa."

David Oyelowo and Sophie Okonedo in ‘Clarissa’ – screenshot

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*Sophie Okonedo says the offers stopped coming after her Oscar nomination for “Hotel Rwanda.” The 58-year-old actress told Vulture, “After the Oscars, I wasn’t even getting auditions.”

Okonedo received a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the 2005 Oscars for playing Tatiana Rusesabagina in the 2004 drama. The film tells the story of the Kigali hoteliers who sheltered hundreds of Tutsi refugees in 1994 as Hutu militia advanced.

Okonedo says she wasn’t being turned down for roles because the opportunities simply weren’t there. “I probably would have had a different experience if I’d been in my 20s coming out of drama school now.”

She also chose to stay close to home. “My daughter was young then and I didn’t really have any intention of moving to America or leaving her for long periods of time. I stayed in England and did more theater,” Okonedo recalled.

Sophie Okonedo attends the 27th British Independent Film Awards at The Roundhouse on December 08, 2024 in London, England. — Photo by fredduval

She also points to the industry’s limited opportunities for women of color at the time. “For a woman of color in that time, there weren’t roles coming whether you had an Oscar nomination or not,” she said.

“You could be the girlfriend of X, Y, Z actor, but those weren’t lead roles. It’s taken a long time for those lead roles to be available,” she added. “A few years ago, I made the decision that I was going to wait, whether that lead role is as Medea in the theater or as Clarissa, or if it’s an amazing supporting role. I work a lot less now. Occasionally I go and do something that’s fun and doesn’t take too long, something that’s close to home. But for the last two or three years, I’ve been playing the waiting game.”

Her recent credits include “The Wheel of Time,” “Slow Horses” and “Ratched.” Next, she joins Glen Powell, Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, Samuel L. Jackson and Merritt Wever in J.J. Abrams’ sci-fi film “The Great Beyond.”

Okonedo currently leads the drama “Clarissa,” which opens Dec. 11. Based on Virginia Woolf’s novel “Mrs. Dalloway” and set in Lagos, Nigeria, the film centers on a party its title character is preparing for a gathering of old friends and former lovers. Co-director Chuko Esiri, who made the film with his brother Arie, says the story resonates beyond its setting.

“That’s what happens in life,” Chuko said. “You get older and society tells you you have to behave in a certain way.”

The film premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and has earned four Gotham Award nominations.

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