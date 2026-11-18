The couple also discussed a second child ahead of the season two premiere of "Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together" on Peacock.

Ashanti stops by the Daily Pop set — (Photo by: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

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*Ashanti says she plans to take her husband Nelly’s last name, though she has yet to make the change since they married in 2023.

The 46-year-old singer told The Shade Room that updating her passport and credit cards has been a hassle, PEOPLE reports.

“I do like the tradition,” Ashanti said. “It’s just changing the name and everything and like the passport. We travel so much and then the credit cards — It’s a hassle.” She added, “I’m gonna do it. When they say who I am, it’s Ashanti Haynes. Don’t get it twisted.”

Nelly, 52, said changing his name isn’t for him, but he sees “nothing wrong” with couples who do. “I think it’s only right that my wife share my last name,” the “Hot in Herre” rapper said.

Ashanti & Nelly (Paras Griffin-Getty Images)

Nelly and Ashanti, who first dated in 2003, reunited two decades later. After marrying in 2023, they welcomed their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, known as KK, on July 18, 2024.

Asked about having a second child, Nelly said, “Well, it ain’t like I ain’t been trying!” Ashanti added, “We’re practicing.”

“Timing plays a big role in these decisions. When I have a child, everything stops and it’s just my baby and me; we’re just trying to plan that out as best as we can. And obviously God has the answer to whatever it’s going to be,” the singer continued,

The comments arrive as the couple’s Peacock series returns. As EURweb previously reported, all eight episodes of season two of Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together premiere Thursday, Nov. 19.

This season follows Ashanti as she balances motherhood and performing while taking control of her musical legacy, including re-recording her debut album to retain her masters. Nelly reflects on the physical toll of years of nonstop touring, and an unexpected family loss reminds him what matters most.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below. Season one is streaming on Peacock.

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