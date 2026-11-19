The Mary Mary singer secures temporary court protection after a woman allegedly threatened her husband, repeatedly visited their home and claimed to be her wife.

Erica Campbell – via eurAI

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*Hey y’all, we got some more church-folk drama for ya. Gospel singer Erica Campbell has obtained a temporary restraining order against a woman she alleges has stalked her family for months, repeatedly appeared at her Los Angeles home and claimed to be her wife!

Additionally, Campbell has released footage of the unidentified woman who allegedly has been repeatedly showing up at her family’s home since January ( scroll down to watch ). The video comes after her husband, Warryn Campbell, addressed the situation at the California Worship Center church where he presides as pastor.

He claims the woman has accused him of taking Erica away from her. Meanwhile, social media users have been speculating that the woman could be romantically involved with Warryn. Lawd!

The Mary Mary star sought protection for herself and her husband, following encounters she says have left their children frightened. According to TMZ’s November 18 exclusive, Campbell filed court documents against a 32-year-old woman identified only as Maria. TMZ updated its report at 2:36 p.m. PT, confirming that a judge had granted the temporary restraining order.

The ruling follows EURweb’s November 17 coverage by Ny MaGee, which detailed Warryn’s account of the alleged stalking, including repeated visits to their home dating back to January. The latest development moves the family’s concerns from public warnings into court-ordered protection.

Gospel singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary has been granted a temporary restraining order against a woman she says repeatedly showed up at her Los Angeles home claiming to be her wife. In her filing, Campbell describes how the encounters have affected her husband and kids. https://t.co/lkzQIi8QwR — Baller Alert 🚨 (@balleralert) November 18, 2026

Erica Campbell shares video of strange woman approaching her home. https://t.co/81SawvZFE1 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2026

Erica Campbell Says Her Family Is Afraid

In her petition, Campbell described the emotional toll of the alleged harassment.

“I’m very anxious. I can’t sleep. My kids are stressed and afraid to walk out the door. It’s affecting my quality at work,” she stated.

Campbell alleges the woman repeatedly called and texted her throughout the night, threatened Warryn and appeared outside their home shouting that Erica was her wife.

In another incident, the woman allegedly entered the family’s yard and locked herself inside a pool bathroom. Police reportedly removed her, but Campbell claims she returned the following day.

The singer requested that the woman be prohibited from coming within 100 yards of the family’s home or church.

Warryn Campbell Previously Described Months of Incidents

During a November 15 service at California Worship Center, Warryn addressed the situation and explained why the family had become increasingly concerned.

“There’s been a lady who’s been stalking our house since January, and our security team here knows about it,” he told the congregation, as previously reported by EURweb.

Warryn also described the discovery of slashed vehicle tires.

“We were very tolerant until we came outside and our tires were slashed,” he said. “Okay, you was ringing my door, but now you slashing my tires. That costs me money. We’re gonna have to do something.”

Responsibility for the tire damage has not been established.

Campbell has also shared doorbell-camera footage documenting unwanted visits and said she contacted police and arranged private security.

Warryn Campbell Denies Cheating Rumors, Says Alleged Stalker Believes Erica Campbell Is Her Wife #EricaCampbell Stay connected with more entertainment news and trending stories at https://t.co/s5HfS5teAi https://t.co/TCqwO7AC8k — Onsite! Media (@its_onsitetv) November 16, 2026

Temporary Court Protection Granted

TMZ confirmed that the temporary restraining order was granted Wednesday afternoon, although the precise restrictions approved by the judge have not been independently verified.

The order provides an immediate legal safeguard while the allegations remain subject to further proceedings.

For the Campbell family, the ruling represents a significant development after months of reported disturbances, public concern and efforts to obtain protection.

The woman’s response to Campbell’s allegations has not been reported.

If Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell weren’t in music, what would their hustle be? 🤣🤣🤣 #WePlayinSpades streaming on YT! @weplayinspades https://t.co/yJ9XlTBKEt — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) April 16, 2026

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