The California Worship Center pastor says police took the woman away after she was found in the backyard.

Warryn and Erica Campbell perform at SiriusXM Radio on November 1, 2018, in Washington, DC.

(Source: Getty Images)



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*Pastor Warryn Campbell says a woman has been coming to his family’s home since January, and he is speaking out after a clip of his wife Erica’s church testimony went viral.

Warryn leads California Worship Center in San Fernando, and he spoke to his congregation about the mystery woman on Sunday, Nov. 15, Jubilee Cast reports. Erica, a Grammy-winning singer in the gospel duo Mary Mary, shared the story a week earlier, at the church’s Nov. 8 service. Her remarks were captured on video, and the clip circulated online, with viewers guessing who the woman was and why she kept coming around.

“Somebody took a screen record of it and posted it all over the internet and said all kind of crazy stuff about me and her,” Warryn said in a video shared by @its_onsitetv. “People don’t know what you are really actually going through.”

Warryn Campbell Denies Cheating Rumors, Says Alleged Stalker Believes Erica Campbell Is Her Wife#EricaCampbell



Stay connected with more entertainment news and trending stories at https://t.co/s5HfS5teAi pic.twitter.com/TCqwO7AC8k — Onsite! Media (@its_onsitetv) November 16, 2026

He said the alleged stalker has targeted the couple’s home for months. “There’s been a lady who’s been stalking our house since January, and our security team here knows about it,” Warryn said.

He said she knocked and yelled at his door, claiming Erica was her wife. Warryn relayed her words: “Erica Campbell’s my wife, and she was at my house this morning in Florida looking for you. Come out of there.”

According to Warryn, the woman also showed up at the church several times and tried to leave with Erica’s sister, Tina Campbell. The family stayed patient until the tires were slashed.

“We were very tolerant until we came outside and our tires were slashed,” he said. “Okay, you was ringing my door, but now you slashing my tires. That costs me money. We’re gonna have to do something.”

Erica Campbell and Pastor Warryn Campbell/YouTube screenshot

Warryn also recounted a recent incident when he heard someone shout, “You better open this door right now.” His neighbor’s son informed him that the woman was in the backyard and that he had called police. Warryn said he spotted a silhouette in an outdoor bathroom and recorded video. He said police arrived and took her away, and Jubilee Cast reports she has since been arrested.

Erica told her side in a video shared by @VoodooDollTV1. “Before we left our house, me and pastor came out to the front of our house to realize someone had literally slashed our tires,” she said. Her daughter then called on FaceTime. “She said, ‘Mom, this strange woman that has been at our house a few times is back knocking on the door. She’s in the backyard.’”

Erica said police told her they could not act at that point. “Police said, ‘Well, she didn’t do nothing, so we can’t do nothing,’ but I bind that in the name of Jesus,” she said. “I command you to go, and the host of heaven shall cover and protect my house.”

Jubilee Cast reports that Erica confirmed online that the woman was arrested. Still unknown are what led to the arrest, whether charges were filed, and who damaged the tires.

Erica Campbell Tells the Church About What Some are Calling Her Husband's 'Mistress' Slashing her Tires Before Church‼️ pic.twitter.com/HTZDir5h78 — Voodoo Doll TV (@VoodooDollTV1) November 14, 2026

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