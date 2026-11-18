Doctors from Endeavor Health, the University of Maryland Medical System and Cedars-Sinai explain how the flu strains the heart.

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*Three cardiologists tell Parade that a flu shot protects the heart as well as the lungs. They say adults 50 and older, along with people who have heart disease, stand to benefit most.

Plaque is typically already present in the arteries of adults over 50, says Dr. Arash Bereliani, a preventive cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai and medical director of the Beverly Hills Institute of Cardiology. Immune defenses also weaken with age, he says, making flu symptoms more severe and longer-lasting.

Dr. Alex Gyftopoulos, a cardiologist with the University of Maryland Medical System, agrees. “As we age, our risk for heart disease and stroke increases. Getting the flu vaccine is an important part of reducing the risk of these negative outcomes. Individuals who have a history of heart disease or stroke are particularly at risk,” he says.

Dr. Greg Mishkel, a cardiologist with Endeavor Health, says the illness affects more than the lungs. “Most people think of influenza as a respiratory illness, but it can also create significant stress on the cardiovascular system,” Mishkel says. He notes that the infection triggers inflammation that can leave cholesterol plaques in the coronary arteries unstable and increase the risk of a heart attack.

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Bereliani says the strain goes even further. “The flu does far more than make you feel miserable for a week,” he says. “A fever, dehydration and low oxygen also force the heart to work harder at the exact moment it has less to work with. Put those together, and you have the perfect setup for a heart attack or stroke.”

Gyftopoulos says the flu increases the odds of a heart attack sixfold. He credits vaccination with reducing the risk of both heart attacks and strokes. He also points to fewer hospital stays for heart failure and chest pain among vaccinated people.

Vaccination can interrupt that chain, Mishkel says. “By preventing influenza, or reducing the severity of the illness, vaccination can help lower the risk of these complications. We’ve seen convincing evidence of fewer major cardiovascular events among vaccinated patients, particularly those with established heart disease.”

Bereliani says vaccination can dampen the inflammatory response by preventing the virus or reducing illness severity.

“Research shows that even when vaccinated people do catch the flu, their risk of heart attack or stroke is roughly half that of unvaccinated people, which tells us the protection runs deeper than simply avoiding a case of the flu,” he says.

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