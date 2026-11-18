Salaam alleges a 2019 incident after the "Aladdin" premiere, while Jada Pinkett Smith seeks to dismiss parts of his separate suit.

Will Smith arrives for the premiere of Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California, on November 30, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

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*Will Smith’s legal team is firing back at a new sexual battery lawsuit filed by former friend Bilaal Salaa. A lawyer for Smith told TMZ, “This claim is false. It never happened.”

“For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false,” the lawyer continued.

“He has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue. We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts,” Smith’s attorney added.

Salaam claims the encounter occurred in 2019 at a Hollywood event following the premiere of “Aladdin.” He alleges that Smith grabbed his groin through his clothing. According to the lawsuit, the contact lasted about 10 seconds before Salaam pushed Smith away and loudly protested.

Bilaal Salaam/YouTube screenshot

The filing adds to an ongoing legal dispute involving the actor’s family. Salaam also has a $3 million lawsuit pending against Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over alleged threats.

As EURweb previously reported, that case stems from a September 2021 encounter at a Calabasas hotel. Salaam alleges Jada pressured him to sign a nondisclosure agreement at a party celebrating Will’s 53rd birthday. In that lawsuit, Salaam describes himself as “a best friend for nearly 40 years” to Will.

In the new complaint, Salaam says Smith apologized twice at the movie premiere, with Jada present for the second apology. He claims Smith urged him to remain quiet about the alleged assault, warning that speculation about his sexuality could end his career.

The experience left Salaam “ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences,” according to the lawsuit.

TMZ reports that Jada denies any wrongdoing and has asked the court to dismiss portions of the earlier complaint. Read EURweb’s story for more details on Salaam’s claims against Jada.

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