Marilyn Smith reviews Je’Caryous Johnson’s pre-Broadway musical, featuring standout performances by Chae Stephen and Leon.

‘Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical’

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*Je’Caryous Johnson, producer of stage adaptions such as “Set It Off’ and “Two Can Play That Game,” is on his way to Broadway, and he is taking “Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical” and its stellar cast with him.

The musical is on a limited pre-Broadway run. One of the stops it made was in Los Angeles on November 13-15 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center; a very nice venue that seats 1,453, there are no bad seats, and did I say the parking is freeeeeeee! 🙂

I attended the Saturday afternoon (3:00 pm) performance. Although I arrived early, the lobby was already overflowing with a mainly 60 and over crowd getting drinks, taking pictures and purchasing merchandise.

I bought my share of merch and propped myself up against a wall and waited for the doors to open. It was nearly three o’clock when the doors opened and we started looking for our seats, while Je’Caryous’ young sons, who are entrepreneurs in training, ran around selling programs.

It was announced the show would start promptly at 3:20, and it did.

Leon in ‘Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical’

To a man (or woman) the cast was incredibly talented and included Chae Stephen (Marvin Gaye), Nathan Davis Jr. (Young Marvin Gaye), Jamecia Bennett (Alberta Gay) Leon (Marvin Gay Sr), Chontelle Moore (Anna Gordy Gaye), Dathan Thigpen (Record Executive), along with people playing Janis Hunter Gaye, David Ruffin, Tammi Terrell, Harvey Fuqua, Diana Ross, Smokey Robinson, Kim Weston, a young Stevie Wonder, Mary Wells and Frankie Gay, Marvin’s brother.

You know you are a good actor when people hate your character. I overheard multiple people around me talking about Marvin Gay Sr during the intermission, which explains why Leon is an award nominated actor, who you may recall from playing David Ruffin in the Temptations or from the Five Heartbeats or Waiting to Exhale.

Chae Stephen (right) channeling his Marvin Gaye in ‘Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical’

Marvin Gaye’s story, which at times was narrated by Anna Gordy’s character, was told in a smooth, flowing, cohesive way.

The storylines evolved seamlessly and the musical selections transitioned perfectly, harmoniously blending into the story, which tells of his upbringing in a religious household with an abusive father, his brief stint in the Air Force, where he faked mental illness to get a discharge, his big break working with Harvey Fuqua (Harvey Fuqua and the Moonglows), his introduction to Motown where he began his severe wooing of Anna Gordy, who was 17 years his senior, as well as his drug addiction.

Each song in the musical represents something significant, e.g., “Stubborn Kind of Fellow,” his first hit, was written after Anna was exasperated and called him stubborn. “Let’s Get It On” was the start of his affair with Janis Hunter, “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” was him and Anna arguing over both cheating, and “Distant Lover” was the result of his anguish over two failed marriages.

There were also his protest songs, “What’s Going On” and “Inner City Blues,” his party song “Got to Give it Up,” and the song that finally won him a Grammy award, Sexual Healing.”

Chae Stephens gyrating in his black silk boxers and red bathrobe could have taken a few women out. In their younger heydays they would have given him a standing ovation. LOL!

‘Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical’

The musical explained how Marvin’s successful duets were born from necessity; groups were in, solo artists were not and he did not want to go back to being in a group. A duet was a compromise. He first teamed with Mary Wells, but it ended when her husband made her leave Motown. He next teamed with Kim Weston, but his most successful pairing was with Tammi Terrell. The chemistry between Marvin and Tammi came across on stage, whether Marvin was played by Nathan Davis Jr. (before intermission) or Chae Stephen (after intermission). It was unmistakable.

I admit that prior to learning about this musical, except for Leon, I had never heard of any of the performers, including Chae Stephen.

Although they were all extremely talented, I can also admit after seeing him work I will never forget Chae and I look forward to seeing him in the future.

He channeled Marvin Gaye with swag that I normally associate with men from Chicago. I guess the gyrating in “What’s Going On’ and the boxers, robe, and gyrating in “Sexual Healing” did it for me.

Before “Marvin: The Marvin Gaye Musical” lands on Broadway, it will make stops in Chicago (11/21), Indianapolis (11/22), Washington DC (2/19 – 2/21) and Houston (2/26 – 2/28).

If you are in or near one of those cities, this is a must see, and the best Je’Caryous Johnson product yet. Everything about this musical worked.

Marilyn Smith

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected]

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