Groundwork Collaborative urges Congress to raise the Social Security death benefit and require funeral homes to post prices online.

3d illustration of an open grave in the cemetery

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*Funeral prices have risen 310 percent since 1986, compared with overall inflation of 193 percent over the same period, according to the Daily Mail. The figures come from Groundwork Collaborative, a nonprofit think tank.

The group is urging Congress to raise the Social Security death benefit from its current one-time payment of $255 to $2,900. Sen. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, has introduced legislation that would make the increase possible.

“You walk in and you’re thinking, ‘This is the last opportunity I’ll have to express how much I love my partner, or my loved one,'” Welch said. “And the up-sellers want to translate that emotion into cash for themselves.”

Groundwork also proposes a basic federal life insurance plan covering up to $15,000, free will-writing tools, a national portal for reporting a death, and itemized price lists posted online by funeral homes.

Bearers with coffin/Depositphotos

The report also questions who owns the industry. About one in five funeral homes belongs to a large chain or a private equity-backed company, and it argues corporate buyouts can shift focus toward earnings.

Industry representatives see it differently. John Bolton, president of the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, agrees affordability is a problem worth taking seriously. But he says families are not locked into a single price point, since services can be kept simple or tailored to the person being remembered. Industry experts add that their own expenses are rising, while the nature of the business requires them to be available 24/7.

The typical funeral arrangement costs $7,726 before extras, and the final bill often passes $10,000 once cemetery costs are added. Before any add-ons, funeral homes charge a basic services fee that averages $2,495. Headstones run up to $3,000, caskets about $2,500, and embalming more than $1,000. Bills are typically due within days.

“People get hit with just a tsunami of financial decisions they have to make, some of which are very large, and some of which are unexpected,” said Alex Jacquez, Groundwork Collaborative’s senior vice president of policy, advocacy and research.

The Groundwork report finds 37 percent of families went into debt to pay for a funeral in 2025, up from 14 percent in 2024. A separate Debt.com survey of 1,018 U.S. adults found 37 percent of respondents went into debt after losing a loved one, and 57 percent worry they would have to borrow to pay for a funeral today.

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