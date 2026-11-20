The semi-scripted comedy launches a multiyear partnership between the comedian, his 4LIFERS Entertainment company, and the streaming platform.

Druski in ‘Collect & Praise’ (Credit: Netflix)

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*Comedian and actor Druski is bringing his megachurch pastor character to Netflix with “Collect & Praise,” a new semi-scripted comedy series premiering December 1. The streamer has released the official trailer, offering viewers a look at the project from the creator of the “Coulda Been Records” franchise.

The series marks the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Netflix, Druski and his 4LIFERS Entertainment company. The agreement will bring exclusive content from the comedian to the streaming platform.

Netflix announced the collaboration in a November 18 report on its entertainment site, Tudum.

Druski said the partnership will let him expand the character-driven comedy that helped build his platform.

“I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” Druski says. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”

Credit: Netflix

Netflix Is Bringing More of Druski’s Comedy to the Platform

“Collect & Praise” is only part of the agreement. Netflix will also license select titles from Druski’s existing catalog, including “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy,” “Coulda Been Records Auditions,” and his comedic skits.

John Derderian, Netflix’s vice president who oversees Next Gen Content, praised the comedian’s ability to develop memorable characters.

“Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” Derderian says. “We want the best talent in the world to bring us their most ambitious work, reach new audiences and build their brands. Collect & Praise is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix.”

Druski’s Comedy Career Continues to Expand

Druski began posting comedy skits on Instagram in 2017 and has since grown his social media following to nearly 40 million across all platforms.

His entertainment credits extend beyond social media. He has appeared in the films “House Party,” “Praise This” and “Livestream from Hell,” as well as music videos for Drake, Jack Harlow and Lil Yachty.

Earlier this year, Druski served as a team captain in the NFL’s Super Bowl LX flag football game and presented at the NFL Honors, which will stream on Netflix in 2027.

He also recently hosted “Saturday Night Live” and became the youngest-ever host of the BET Awards. Additionally, he appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine’s 2026 TIME100 Next issue, which recognizes influential rising stars.

Rolling Stone ranked him No. 1 on its Most Influential Creator List, while Complex named him the No. 1 “Funniest Person on the Internet Right Now” for the second consecutive year.

“Collect & Praise” premieres December 1, exclusively on Netflix. Watch the trailer below.

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