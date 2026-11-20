Ashanti and Nelly attend the Angel Ball 2012 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 22, 2012, in New York City. (Photo by Steve Mack/Getty Images)

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Nelly and Ashanti have a rule for their marriage: they never spend more than 30 days apart.

The music stars shared the pact while promoting season 2 of their Peacock series, “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together,” in an interview with PEOPLE. Nelly says even 30 days is too long. “We can’t do that, brother,” he said. “I’m going to need a shot in the arm or something.”

Ashanti said a joint calendar helps them keep the promise. “We have a joint calendar,” she said. “I look at it way more than he does. So when there’s little pockets of time, I’m like, ‘Oh, cool. I have three days right here. Let’s go fly and meet Daddy.'” She added, “That’s how we try to keep it organized.”

All eight episodes of season 2 began streaming Thursday, Nov. 19. The series follows the couple through marriage, parenting and busy careers. Ashanti is raising their son, performing and re-recording her debut album to retain her masters, while splitting time between St. Louis and New York City. Nelly considers how years of touring have worn on his body, and a loss in his family he did not expect shifts his priorities.

Ashanti, Nelly at BET Awards on 2008 June 25, 2008, in Los Angeles, California, USA — Photo by Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

The couple is also gearing up for a joint tour and plans to bring their son, KK, along. “He might bounce from bus to bus,” Ashanti said. They will ride separate buses during the day. Ashanti attributes that to differing preferences, including temperature. “He likes it on 60. I need it on a nice 75,” she said. Nelly described his pre-show routine differently. “My s— is loud, smokey, drinks,” he said.

Nelly will also host his annual Black and White Ball on Dec. 13 at Ameristar, according to First Alert 4. The black-tie event, presented by The Daugherty Foundation, raises money for Make-A-Wish Missouri. Last year’s ball took place at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Nelly said sponsors made the bigger venue possible.

“Our sponsors have stepped up more than ever this year, making it possible to welcome more people to a bigger venue while helping fund scholarships and grant wishes for truly deserving and inspiring kids,” he said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marlon Jackson Reveals Four-Year Battle with Prostate Cancer

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE