*Black entrepreneurs looking for startup or growth capital have 19 grant programs to consider as the year winds down, according to Forbes. Several of them close or open new application cycles within weeks.
Money is often what separates an idea from a working business. Grants appeal to many owners because, unlike loans, they do not have to be repaid. Forbes notes that grants exclusively for Black-owned businesses are rare, so owners often need to look at industry-specific programs instead.
The best strategy is to make your mission, niche, and needs clear in every application. Many programs weigh need, so showing why your business’s growth or impact is urgent can help. Eligibility depends on sector, location, revenue, and business stage, so read each program’s requirements closely.
Deadlines coming up
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- Boundless Futures Foundation EmpowHER Grant: Awards $25,000 to women entrepreneurs building businesses that tackle social challenges. Applications close Dec. 30, 2026.
- IMPACT Grants: Awards $1,000 to nonprofits working on social impact, sustainability or community initiatives. Grants run in quarterly cycles, and the fourth-quarter deadline is Dec. 31.
- Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grant: Provides up to $5,000 to independent artists and creative professionals facing medical, dental or mental-health emergencies who meet income limits. The program is ongoing, and Cycle 40 accepts applications from Dec. 15 through Jan. 12, 2027.
More grants to explore
- Wells Fargo Community Grant Program: Amounts vary by project and organization. Nonprofits, public schools, tribal organizations and government entities can apply year-round, but they need an invitation code first.
- Administration for Community Living Grants: Award amounts vary by program. Opportunities run throughout the year for state and local governments, colleges, universities and community organizations serving older adults and people with disabilities.
- Charter Growth Fund: Funding is customized to each project, and there is no fixed closing date. It supports charter schools and networks expanding educational access in underserved communities.
- Public Charter Schools Grant Program: Funding varies, and deadlines depend on the funding cycle. Charter school developers, educators and nonprofits qualify, with an emphasis on serving minority student populations.
- National Education Association Grants: Funding varies by category, and schedules differ by program. Public school educators can seek support for classroom initiatives, training or school improvement projects.
- Wish Local Empowerment Program: Awards $500 to $2,000 on a rolling basis. Black-owned businesses with fewer than 20 employees and annual revenue below $1 million qualify.
- Hustler’s Microgrant: Gives $1,000 through ongoing monthly opportunities. Entrepreneurs and small business owners across the United States can apply.
- Just Thrive Program: Provides up to $6,000 on a rolling basis. Companies qualify when founders from marginalized communities own at least half and the business employs at least two W-2 workers.
- MUSE Accelerator: Offers $50,000 plus business development programming to beauty brands owned by entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups. The program is currently closed, and organizers say it will reopen.
- Creative Capital Award: Typically awards $15,000 to $50,000 to individual artists pursuing creative projects. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.
- Etsy x CERF+ Emergency Relief Fund: Provides up to $2,500 year-round to Etsy sellers affected by natural disasters. Applicants must have operated their businesses for at least one year.
- Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant: Amounts depend on need and project scope, and applications are accepted continuously. Painters, sculptors, printmakers and artists working on paper-based projects qualify.
- Innovate Grant: Awards $1,800 through quarterly, rolling opportunities. Artists and photographers at various career stages can apply.
- Alexia Foundation Grant: Funding varies, and deadlines depend on the grant cycle. Photographers and journalists who use visual storytelling to address social issues qualify.
- Awesome Foundation Grant: Gives $1,000 microgrants year-round. Individuals, groups, startups and businesses pursuing community-focused or innovative projects can apply.
- Descendant and Family Stewardship Initiative: Amounts vary, and applications are ongoing. Individuals and organizations preserving historically significant African American sites and landmarks qualify.
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