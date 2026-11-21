Three programs have year-end deadlines or application cycles, so owners looking for capital should apply soon.

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*Black entrepreneurs looking for startup or growth capital have 19 grant programs to consider as the year winds down, according to Forbes. Several of them close or open new application cycles within weeks.

Money is often what separates an idea from a working business. Grants appeal to many owners because, unlike loans, they do not have to be repaid. Forbes notes that grants exclusively for Black-owned businesses are rare, so owners often need to look at industry-specific programs instead.

The best strategy is to make your mission, niche, and needs clear in every application. Many programs weigh need, so showing why your business’s growth or impact is urgent can help. Eligibility depends on sector, location, revenue, and business stage, so read each program’s requirements closely.

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Deadlines coming up

Boundless Futures Foundation EmpowHER Grant: Awards $25,000 to women entrepreneurs building businesses that tackle social challenges. Applications close Dec. 30, 2026.

IMPACT Grants: Awards $1,000 to nonprofits working on social impact, sustainability or community initiatives. Grants run in quarterly cycles, and the fourth-quarter deadline is Dec. 31.

Rauschenberg Medical Emergency Grant: Provides up to $5,000 to independent artists and creative professionals facing medical, dental or mental-health emergencies who meet income limits. The program is ongoing, and Cycle 40 accepts applications from Dec. 15 through Jan. 12, 2027.

More grants to explore

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