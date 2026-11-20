Troopers say a driving school paid a set fee for guaranteed licenses regardless of legal status.

Lynnette Stitt Williams/YouTube screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Lynnette Stitt Williams, a 56-year-old Miami resident who processed driver’s license applications at a Pembroke Pines office, is facing 360 felony counts after her arrest Monday. Troopers allege she helped dozens of people obtain Florida licenses despite failing to meet state requirements, including some who were in the country illegally, Fox News reports.

The charges involve 60 licenses, with six third-degree felony counts tied to each. They include forgery, falsifying public records, official misconduct, and unlawfully issuing licenses.

Investigators allege Williams accepted falsified proof-of-address documents, including insurance, cable and utility statements. Multiple applicants reportedly submitted paperwork bearing identical account numbers, and one bill contained the typo “31days.” Williams is also accused of allowing applicants who were required to retake their tests to bypass both written and driving exams.

Troopers further allege she signed forms listing several applicants as residents of a home belonging to a man identified as “Mr. Hugo,” who was connected to another driving school. “Considered together, these circumstances support an inference of knowing participation rather than an isolated document-review error,” the arrest report states.

The alleged arrangement involved First Driving School Corp. Applicants reportedly paid the school a flat fee in exchange for a guaranteed license. A man claiming to be an immigration attorney allegedly arranged their exams and directed them to Williams. “Applicants would pay a set fee to said driving school, and it guarantees obtaining a driver’s license regardless of legal status or other unqualified circumstances,” troopers wrote.

The investigation followed an email from an attorney whose clients had paid for licenses. After receiving the tip, state auditors examined Williams’s 2024 and 2025 transactions, before she moved to a tax collector’s office, and identified the alleged pattern.

Williams was arrested Monday morning while on her way to work and booked into the Broward County jail.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said on X that he coordinated with licensing officials to revoke the licenses involved. He wrote: “All the licenses given to illegals have been REVOKED.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Marlon Jackson Reveals Four-Year Battle with Prostate Cancer

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE