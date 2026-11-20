Bruno Mars – via eurAI

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*Today’s NewsBits brings an emotional farewell from Bruno Mars following his father’s death, another frustrating development in Wendy Williams‘ guardianship battle, and Kris Jenner getting surprisingly personal about her latest cosmetic treatment. From family heartbreak to holiday restrictions and Kardashian-style oversharing, here’s what’s making entertainment headlines.

Bruno Mars Mourns Father Peter Hernandez at 74

Bruno Mars is grieving the death of his father, Peter Hernandez, who died at 74. The Grammy-winning singer, 41, shared the heartbreaking news Thursday, Nov. 19, alongside emotional family photos on Instagram.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” Mars wrote, sharing a black-and-white photograph of himself embracing his father in a hospital bed.

Mars credited Hernandez with shaping his musical career, describing him as “the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music.”

Born Peter Gene Hernandez, Mars previously revealed that his father taught him to play bongos as a child, influencing his rhythm, performance style and signature fashion choices.

The singer also praised his father for raising him and his five siblings, calling him the greatest dad in the world.

Mars ended his tribute with a touching reference to his late mother, Bernadette Hernandez, who died in 2013.

“I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” he wrote.

Fans filled the comments with condolences and heartfelt messages celebrating his father’s influence.

Wendy Williams – via Depositphotos

Wendy Williams Allegedly Denied Thanksgiving With Family

Wendy Williams reportedly wants to spend Thanksgiving with her family in Miami, but her court-appointed guardian allegedly won’t allow it.

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, discussed the situation during an interview with Sid Rosenberg on 77 WABC Radio, criticizing the restrictions surrounding the former talk show host.

“She wants to spend Thanksgiving with her family in Miami. That’s all she wants to do, be with her family,” Tacopina explained.

According to the attorney, Williams is willing to travel with security, but her guardian has allegedly refused permission.

Tacopina also claimed the guardian controls Williams’ identification documents and travel decisions.

“She has less rights than many convicted felons, I promise you that,” he said.

The attorney further alleged that Williams was previously promised her guardianship would end by last Christmas. However, she remains in a facility.

Complicating matters, Tacopina said a Nov. 6 court conference was canceled indefinitely without a replacement date.

“This guardianship can’t be justified today. It has to be ended,” he declared.

Williams has been under court-appointed guardianship since 2022.

Kris Jenner – (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner Reveals Plans for Intimate Laser Treatment

Kris Jenner is proving there’s apparently no such thing as too much information when it comes to Kardashian family conversations.

During the Nov. 18 episode of “The Kardashians,” the 71-year-old momager revealed to longtime friend Shelli Azoff that she’s planning another vaginal laser treatment.

Jenner described the procedure, known as MonaLisa Touch, as “a laser in your vagina [that] makes it really perfect and cute.”

She also revealed she’s undergone the treatment before and was pleased with the results.

“Live a little, for God’s sake,” Jenner joked.

MonaLisa Touch is a noninvasive laser procedure marketed to address certain menopause-related vaginal symptoms, including dryness and tissue changes.

While Jenner enthusiastically discussed her experience, the procedure’s effectiveness and safety remain subjects of medical scrutiny.

NewsBits

From Bruno Mars honoring his father’s musical legacy to Wendy Williams fighting for family time and Kris Jenner sharing intimate details, today’s NewsBits delivers another mix of celebrity heartbreak, legal drama and candid Hollywood revelations.

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