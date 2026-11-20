Approved by the artist's estate and featuring the voices of his sisters, the film seeks to move beyond the mythology surrounding the celebrated painter.

Jean-Michel Basquiat screenshot via Netflix/YouTube

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*Jean-Michel Basquiat’s life and legacy are getting a new examination in an upcoming Netflix documentary, with the artist’s family helping tell the story behind one of the most recognizable names in modern art.

Titled “Jean-Michel Basquiat,” the feature-length documentary arrives on Netflix December 11, following its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. The film explores the artist through memories from family and friends, previously unseen artwork, and archival material, per Netflix.

But there’s another distinction that makes this project particularly significant: It is the first documentary about Basquiat to receive approval from his estate.

Credit: Netlfix

Basquiat’s Family Wants Audiences to Know the Man Behind the Myth

Basquiat became an international art sensation in the 1980s, moving from the New York street-art scene into the upper ranks of the contemporary art world. His influence has continued to grow since his death at 27 in 1988. The documentary aims to look beyond the public image that has followed him for decades.

Netflix describes the film this way: “Jean-Michel Basquiat is a reclamation of what has been lost in the legacy of a globally renowned artist. Through untold memories from close friends and family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery, this film demystifies the story of Basquiat and rediscovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel.”

His sisters, Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat, co-administer the estate and serve as executive producers of the film. They expressed their support for the filmmakers and their approach to documenting their brother’s life.

“We, his family, are deeply proud to see Jean-Michel’s full humanity brought to light with such care, intention, and respect,” Heriveaux and Basquiat say. “Thank you to the Boardwalk team for their partnership and a very special thank-you to Quinn Wilson and Viri Lieberman for their leadership, creativity, and commitment to a project well done.”

Two Filmmakers Take on Basquiat’s Story

Quinn Whitney Wilson and Viridiana Lieberman co-directed the documentary. The project marks Wilson’s feature directorial debut, while Lieberman previously worked as an editor on the Oscar-nominated documentary “The Perfect Neighbor.”

The directors said Basquiat’s cultural influence has become so widespread that the person behind the artwork can sometimes get lost in the mythology surrounding his name.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy is undeniable,” the directors say. “We see his art everywhere, from the most historical museums to the clothing moving through the streets. Yet the myth and the man are not one and the same, and across the decades ‘Basquiat’ has become a moniker that doesn’t capture the entire person. His origins have hardened into an ever-growing mythology, and it’s long overdue to meet him in all the multifaceted and powerful ways he moved through this world. That’s our goal with this film, and we couldn’t imagine a better home than Netflix, whose global reach matches his own.”

“Jean-Michel Basquiat” begins streaming on Netflix December 11.

Watch the official trailer below.

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