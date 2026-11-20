Police reports reveal racist letters, disturbing voicemails and ongoing security concerns as Coach Prime speaks out about threats against his life.

Deion Sanders Death Threats Police Records Reveal Details – via eurAI

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*Deion Sanders says death threats have become a disturbing reality of his life as head football coach at the University of Colorado.

Now, newly obtained police records reveal the troubling details behind some of those threats, including racist letters, menacing voicemails and bizarre accusations.

According to a November 19 investigation by The Athletic, campus police documented 15 closed cases involving harassment or suspicious activity directed at Sanders since his arrival in Boulder.

Two additional cases remain open, and investigators have not publicly released their reports.

The revelations offer a disturbing glimpse into the security challenges facing the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who believes his prominence as a successful Black man contributes to the hostility.

Deion Sanders Speaks Out About Death Threats

During a September news conference, Sanders explained why even seemingly friendly encounters with fans require caution.

“We get death threats every week,” Sanders said. “We had some guy claiming some crazy stuff, and I think they apprehended him. I think he’s incarcerated right now. You gotta be careful on that side.”

The Athletic reports that police first visited Sanders at Colorado’s football facility in May 2023 after threatening messages were left on the university’s football ticket office phone line.

The caller made menacing statements about coming after Sanders and referenced firearms, although investigators eventually closed the case after determining the individual was not an imminent threat.

Other incidents involved letters containing racist remarks, religious references and threatening language, with Sanders’ security personnel advised to wear gloves while handling certain correspondence.

During a January team meeting captured on video by his son Deion Jr., Sanders addressed the need for personal protection.

“Some people say, ‘Coach, what do you need a head of security for?’ We get death threats all the time,” Sanders said. “Why? I’m a Black man making it happen. … That stuff is real.”

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sander – (Photo by Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

Colorado Responds as Sanders’ Security Concerns Grow

Sanders’ security chief, Michael Rhodes, told players to be cautious about allowing unauthorized visitors into the football facility.

When Sanders asked Rhodes how frequently threats arrive, Rhodes estimated approximately five each day, a figure that extends beyond the cases formally documented by campus police.

Colorado Athletics emphasized its commitment to protecting the coach.

“The safety of Coach Prime is our top priority, and we take every threat seriously,” the university’s athletic department said in a statement.

The department added that it coordinates with campus public safety officials and Sanders’ security team to address reported threats.

The Athletic’s investigation also examined the wider problem of threats against college coaches and athletes amid increasingly hostile fan behavior and sports gambling concerns.

Despite the danger, Sanders says he still wants to remain accessible to supporters.

“You want to be careful but you want to be kind,” Sanders said in September. “So I try my best to blend the two.”

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