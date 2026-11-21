Chokwe Antar Lumumba faces prison, $50,000 in forfeiture and supervised release after pleading guilty in a corruption investigation.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba – screenshot

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*Former Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has been sentenced to 37 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme involving several prominent local officials.

U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III handed down the sentence Friday, November 20, concluding a major chapter in a federal corruption investigation that rocked Mississippi’s capital city.

Lumumba must also forfeit $50,000 and serve one year of supervised release following his imprisonment.

The former mayor pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit bribery after investigators uncovered payments connected to a proposed downtown Jackson hotel development.

Once viewed as a rising figure in progressive Black politics, Lumumba now faces prison following a career shaped by his family’s civil rights legacy and Jackson’s nationally publicized water crisis.

FBI Sting Exposes Jackson Bribery Scheme

The investigation involved people working with the FBI posing as real estate developers seeking assistance with a proposed hotel near Jackson’s convention center.

According to federal prosecutors, Lumumba received $50,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for helping advance the project.

Investigators alleged he directed a city employee to shorten a bidding deadline, benefiting the purported developers.

During Friday’s sentencing, Lumumba acknowledged the consequences of his actions.

“My failures have become unbearable,” he told the court, according to Mississippi Today.

Judge Jordan described the case as a tragedy while emphasizing the need to deter corruption among public officials.

Other Jackson Officials Also Sentenced

Lumumba was not the only prominent official implicated.

Former Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens received 41 months in federal prison, while former Jackson City Council President Aaron Banks was sentenced to 45 months.

Both pleaded guilty in connection with the investigation.

Former City Council Vice President Angelique Lee and businessman Sherik Marve Smith also entered guilty pleas to federal bribery charges.

Chokwe Antar Lumumba/YouTube screenshot

From Civil Rights Legacy to Federal Prison

Lumumba’s political rise carried historical significance. His father, Chokwe Lumumba, was a longtime human rights attorney and activist who became Jackson’s mayor in 2013 before dying in office in 2014.

The younger Lumumba won the mayor’s office in 2017 and served two terms, overseeing the predominantly Black city during a devastating water crisis that attracted national attention.

He lost his reelection bid in 2025 after being indicted in the federal investigation.

Lumumba is scheduled to report to federal prison January 4, 2027.

For a politician who once promised to transform Jackson into “the most radical city on the planet,” the sentence marks a dramatic turn from his ambitious vision for the city to a federal prison term for corruption.

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