MC Lyte, Rakim, Trina and more hip-hop favorites join a five-night voyage celebrating the music and culture.

Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte lead hip-hop stars aboard 2027 Rock the Bells Cruise – via eurAI

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*Hip-hop is heading back to the high seas, and the 2027 Rock the Bells Cruise is bringing some serious star power aboard!

Queen Latifah, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, MC Lyte, Rakim, Trina and Talib Kweli are among the headliners announced for the fifth annual celebration of hip-hop culture.

The cruise departs Miami on October 27, 2027, aboard the Norwegian Joy, with stops in Harvest Caye, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning November 1.

Founded by LL Cool J, Rock the Bells has become a celebration of hip-hop’s pioneers, bringing legendary artists and generations of fans together through music, storytelling and shared cultural history.

And after four consecutive sold-out sailings, organizers are promising another unforgettable experience featuring live performances, comedy, wellness activities and plenty of old-school flavor.

Hip Hop artist Yo Yo

Hip-Hop Legends Take Over the Ocean

The lineup also features Little Brother, Ying Yang Twins, Devin the Dude, Camp Lo, Yo-Yo, Philadelphia Freeway, Jungle Brothers, Mia X, Shawnna and Pastor Troy.

More performers and special programming will be announced.

LL Cool J says the upcoming voyage will build on four consecutive sold-out sailings.

“Four sold-out sailings later, we’re raising the bar again for year five,” he said in the announcement.

Comedy, Wellness and More

The entertainment doesn’t stop with the music.

Tisha Campbell, Tony Roberts, Daphnique Springs and Lance Woods will bring comedy to the ship, while fitness personality Big Lez leads wellness sessions.

Hip-hop veterans Roxanne Shanté and Torae will serve as onboard hosts.

Passengers can also enjoy the Norwegian Joy’s outdoor go-kart track, waterslides, miniature golf, thermal spa, swimming pools, restaurants and lounges.

Rock The Bells Cruise 2027 promo – via eurAI

When Do Rock the Bells Cruise Tickets Go on Sale?

Fans hoping to secure cabins should mark their calendars.

The first presale registration deadline is December 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The final presale registration deadline follows December 9.

Public sales begin December 11 at 2 p.m. ET.

Registration and additional cruise details are available at RockTheBellsCruise.com.

With a lineup spanning hip-hop’s golden era and Southern rap favorites, the fifth Rock the Bells Cruise promises another floating reunion for generations of hip-hop fans.

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