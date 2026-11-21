The filmmaker joins forces with Nicholas Sparks for a supernatural romantic thriller that brings love, suspense and danger together ahead of Valentine's Day.

Jake Gyllenhaal in Remain/YouTube screenshot

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*Jake Gyllenhaal finds himself caught between romance and danger in the new official trailer for “Remain,” the upcoming thriller from filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and bestselling novelist Nicholas Sparks.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the trailer on November 16, giving audiences another look at the unusual collaboration between Shyamalan, known for suspense-driven films, and Sparks, whose novels have inspired some of Hollywood’s best-known romantic dramas.

Gyllenhaal stars as Tate Gordon, a reclusive architect who relocates to a small coastal town to work on his latest project. His plans for a quiet stay take an unexpected turn when he meets a mysterious young woman who draws him out of his shell and into a deadly mystery surrounding the community.

The film’s tagline offers a hint at its romantic side: “When everything else is gone, love Remains.”

M. Night Shyamalan’s REMAIN/YouTube screenshot

Shyamalan and Sparks Combine Their Storytelling Styles

“Remain” brings together two creators whose work has generally occupied different corners of entertainment.

Shyamalan directs from his own screenplay, based on a story he developed with Sparks. The two separately adapted the concept, with Sparks developing the novel and Shyamalan bringing the story to the screen. The pairing puts Sparks’ romantic storytelling alongside Shyamalan’s approach to mystery and suspense.

The film stars Gyllenhaal alongside Phoebe Dynevor, Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders. Dynevor plays Wren, the young woman who enters Tate’s life. Walters, Hagerty and Sanders also appear in the film.

‘Remain’ Arrives Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Shyamalan produces the film with Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park. Sparks serves as an executive producer.

The production also reunites Shyamalan with composer James Newton Howard, who provides the film’s score. Other members of the creative team include cinematographer Adolpho Veloso, production designer Sam Lisenco, editor Noëmi Preiswerk and costume designer Caroline Duncan.

“Remain” opens in North American theaters February 5, 2027, with international screenings beginning February 3.

The new trailer follows EURweb’s earlier coverage of the film’s teaser, which introduced Gyllenhaal’s character and the mysterious woman who changes his plans.

Watch the official trailer below.

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