Jake Gyllenhaal Falls for a Deadly Mystery in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Remain’ Teaser

*Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is mixing romance with supernatural suspense in the newly released teaser trailer for “Remain,” M. Night Shyamalan’s upcoming collaboration with best-selling author Nicholas Sparks.

Gyllenhaal stars as Tate Gordon, a reclusive architect who moves to a small coastal town to complete his latest project. His quiet existence changes when he meets an alluring young woman, played by “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor, who pulls him out of his shell — and into the center of a deadly mystery hanging over the town.

The teaser initially plays up the romance between the pair before the atmosphere takes a decidedly Shyamalan turn. Tate becomes increasingly drawn to the mysterious woman, but the footage suggests there is much more to their relationship — and to her — than he understands.

That collision of romance and suspense is baked into the movie’s unusual creative partnership. Shyamalan and Sparks developed the story together, bringing together two filmmakers and storytellers associated with very different emotional experiences. Sparks is known for sweeping romantic dramas, while Shyamalan has made mystery, supernatural suspense and unexpected twists his calling cards.

Shyamalan directs “Remain” from his own screenplay and produces alongside Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park. Sparks serves as an executive producer.

Gyllenhaal and Dynevor are joined by Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders. James Newton Howard composed the film’s score.

Warner Bros. Pictures will release “Remain” in theaters across North America on Feb. 5, 2027, with the international rollout beginning Feb. 3. Watch the teaser below.

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