The hip-hop fashion pioneer reflects on building his streetwear empire, his new memoir and why skinny jeans missed the mark.

Karl Kani (2Pac, Biggie, Aaliyah) – via eurAI

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*Before hip-hop became a global fashion powerhouse, Karl Kani was already helping define its look. Now, the designer who dressed Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Aaliyah is sharing his story.

Born Carl Williams, the Brooklyn entrepreneur revolutionized urban fashion during the 1990s, creating clothing that reflected hip-hop’s distinctive style.

His new memoir, Karl Kani: A Life By Design, explores the risks, business decisions and determination behind his internationally recognized fashion label.

Speaking with NPR’s A Martínez on Morning Edition, Kani recalled recognizing something missing from the fashion industry as hip-hop exploded into mainstream culture.

“Hip-hop needed the clothing brand that fit that look, who was from the culture,” he explained. “And I felt like the marriage between Kani and hip-hop was, like, heaven-sent.”

Karl Kani – via eurAI

From Brooklyn Streets to Hip-Hop Royalty

Kani’s fashion education began at home, watching his Haitian father, a tailor, create matching linen suits for neighborhood customers.

By the late 1980s, Kani was designing his own clothing, recognizing that hip-hop artists were transforming fashion through oversized silhouettes, bold combinations and unconventional styling.

While rappers embraced established labels like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, Kani saw an opportunity to create something that genuinely belonged to their culture.

His designs eventually became staples among hip-hop’s biggest stars, helping establish streetwear as a major force in American fashion.

The Meaning Behind Karl Kani’s Name

Even the designer’s name carries a message about ambition and overcoming doubt.

Kani, pronounced like “Can I?,” reflected the questions he asked himself while attempting to build a successful fashion business.

“Can I really come from the inner city and build a clothing brand?” he recalled during the NPR interview.

His answer became a personal declaration: “Yes, I can.”

That determination helped Kani build a business that survived changing trends long after hip-hop’s 1990s commercial explosion.

Karl Kani Has Some Thoughts About Skinny Jeans

After more than three decades in fashion, Kani isn’t shy about sharing his opinions on trends that haven’t aged particularly well.

One style he wishes men had reconsidered? Skinny jeans.

“I feel like a lot of guys kind of messed up when the skinny jeans phase came in,” he told NPR.

His alternative is straightforward: “Keep it simple, keep it slick and all black. You can never go wrong in all black.”

Karl Kani: A Life By Design is featured on the Simon & Schuster website.

His NPR interview explores the designer’s journey and the cultural movement that helped make his brand famous.

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