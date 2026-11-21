The Grammy-winning gospel legend joins her daughter for a Christmas single inspired by family, love and a holiday season they spent apart.

Yolanda Adams and Taylor Ayanna

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Gospel music powerhouse Yolanda Adams is sharing a special holiday moment with her daughter, Taylor Ayanna, as the two join forces for their first-ever recording together, “My Holiday” ( scroll down to listen ).

Released Friday, November 20, the upbeat Christmas duet celebrates family, love and the people who make the holiday season meaningful.

For Adams, a four-time Grammy Award winner, the collaboration marks a new chapter in her celebrated musical career.

For Taylor, it’s an opportunity to share the recording studio with the woman who has inspired her throughout her life.

The single was written by Taylor Crawford, Eric Dawkins and Dayna Caddell, with production by Dawkins.

But behind the festive melodies is a deeply personal story about a Christmas when mother and daughter couldn’t be together.

Listen to “My Holiday” below:

Taylor Ayanna Reveals the Inspiration Behind ‘My Holiday’

According to the announcement, the inspiration came during Christmas 2025, when Adams was performing on Broadway and couldn’t return home to Houston to celebrate with her family.

The separation reminded Taylor that the holiday season isn’t defined by presents, decorations or elaborate celebrations.

Instead, what matters most is spending time with loved ones.

“My mom is my favorite person in the entire world, and being with her is what makes Christmas feel like Christmas. She’s my holiday, and that’s what this song is all about,” Taylor shared.

That sentiment became the foundation for a song designed to capture the warmth of family connections while giving listeners something upbeat to enjoy throughout the season.

Yolanda Adams Brings Her Signature Voice to the Duet

The collaboration pairs Taylor’s songwriting and musical vision with the unmistakable vocals of one of gospel music’s most recognizable voices.

Adams has spent decades inspiring audiences through her music, making this first recorded collaboration with her daughter especially meaningful.

Rather than focusing exclusively on traditional Christmas imagery, “My Holiday” celebrates the emotional connections that give the season its significance.

The release also introduces audiences to another side of Adams: a mother sharing a musical milestone with her daughter.

Where to Hear ‘My Holiday’

“My Holiday,” featuring Yolanda Adams, is available now on major digital streaming platforms.

Listeners can follow Taylor Ayanna on Instagram at @taylorayannaa and Yolanda Adams at @yolandaadams.

For mother and daughter, the song delivers a simple holiday message: The greatest gift isn’t necessarily something wrapped beneath the Christmas tree. Sometimes, it’s being together.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Playbill Apologizes for Casting Call to ‘George Floyd the Musical’ + Viola Davis Responds

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.