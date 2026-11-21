The young rising actor reveals how Sterling K. Brown helped him join Sunrise on the Reaping and why he's preparing for his dream Spider-Man role.

‘The Hunger Games’ star Percy Daggs IV also dreams of playing Miles Morales – via eurAI

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Percy Daggs IV has entered “The Hunger Games” universe, but the rising actor already has his sights set on another major franchise. His dream role? Miles Morales, Marvel’s popular Spider-Man character.

“I want to play Miles Morales,” Daggs told me during our conversation, leaving little doubt about his ambitions.

The young actor, who portrays Ampert Lutier in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which debuted in theaters this weekend, revealed that his Spider-Man aspirations began when he watched “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” as a child.

He’s also preparing for the possibility, practicing parkour, improving his Spanish and making sure he’s ready if an opportunity comes his way.

But before discussing his superhero ambitions, Daggs opened up about how Sterling K. Brown helped him join “The Hunger Games,” what he’s learned from Hollywood veterans and the responsibility of portraying a character connected to a fan favorite.

Percy Daggs IV – via eur screenshot

Sterling K. Brown Helped Percy Daggs IV Join The Hunger Games

Landing the role wasn’t easy. Daggs explained that scheduling conflicts between “Paradise” and “Sunrise on the Reaping” initially threatened his participation.

“I was just surprised because it was a long, long audition process,” he recalled.

After his initial audition and callback, the biggest obstacle became coordinating the two productions.

“In the end, Sterling K. Brown was able to step in and help us out,” Daggs revealed, crediting his “Paradise” co-star with helping make the opportunity possible.

Daggs also discussed lessons learned from working alongside Brown and Halle Berry, particularly their meticulous attention to line delivery, expressions and physical movements.

Brown’s advice emphasized preparation and persistence.

“There’s no skipping the work. You gotta do it,” Daggs recalled, affectionately imitating the veteran actor’s encouragement.

Percy Daggs IV and Kenny Pettis Jr. – via eur screenshots

Percy Daggs IV Honors Beetee’s Legacy

In “Sunrise on the Reaping,” Daggs portrays Ampert Lutier, son of Beetee, a beloved character from the franchise.

When I asked whether that connection created additional pressure, he acknowledged the responsibility.

“It was definitely something that was in my mind as I prepared to play this character,” he explained.

Daggs wanted to honor the character’s literary history while delivering a performance longtime fans could appreciate.

He also praised his fellow District 12 cast members, including Joseph Zada, Ben Wang, Iona Bell and Molly McCann, for keeping spirits high during demanding production days.

Percy Daggs IV – via eur screenshot

Percy Daggs IV Dreams of Playing Miles Morales

When I asked which cinematic universe he’d like to join next, Daggs didn’t hesitate.

“I want to play Miles Morales,” he declared.

He described the role as a longtime ambition, explaining how strongly he identified with the character.

“That’s me. I can see it. I see it. I believe it. I pray about it,” he said, adding that he hopes the opportunity eventually becomes reality.

His representatives know about the ambition, and Daggs is working to prepare himself.

“I’m just making sure that I have all the tools in the bag so that I’m ready when it does come,” he explained, citing parkour and Spanish among his preparations.

Before wrapping up, I challenged Daggs to assemble his ultimate Hunger Games survival team.

His selections included Anthony B. Jenkins for emotional support, Sterling K. Brown for strength, Ben Wang for martial arts skills, plus Joseph Zada and Halle Berry.

Daggs even revealed that Brown does pull-ups between takes, making him a formidable potential ally.

As for his next dream role, Daggs isn’t claiming anything is guaranteed. He’s simply determined to be ready.

“No questions asked. I’m ready for it,” he said.

For now, his focus remains on turning that lifelong Spider-Man dream into reality.

WATCH: EURweb’s exclusive interview with Percy Daggs IV.

(If You Like/Appreciate This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘Hunger Games’ Stars Talk LeBron James, Cast Chemistry and Arena Survival | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.