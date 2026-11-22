The “Caribbean Queen” legend opens up about his diet, the West Indian cooking he misses and his upcoming 50th-anniversary celebration.

Billy Ocean celebrates longevity, music and Caribbean roots – via eurAI

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*Billy Ocean is approaching 77, and the “Caribbean Queen” legend has fans marveling at his youthful appearance while revealing a lifestyle choice he’s maintained for nearly four decades.

During a BBC interview circulating on social media, the Grammy-winning singer shared that he’s been a vegetarian since 1989 — an impressive 37 years.

“I’ve been a vegetarian since 1989,” Ocean said, acknowledging that maintaining his diet while touring isn’t always easy.

Fortunately, Chinese and Indian restaurants help him find suitable meals wherever he travels. But there’s something the Trinidad-born entertainer still misses: authentic West Indian cooking.

The conversation has sparked warm reactions online, with admirers celebrating his appearance and recalling the timeless hits that made him an international star.

WATCH: Billy Ocean discusses his vegetarian lifestyle and Caribbean food favorites.

Billy Ocean’s Vegetarian Lifestyle Goes Back Decades

Ocean’s commitment to vegetarianism began in 1989, a period when personal loss and spirituality influenced his lifestyle.

In a 2009 interview with The Guardian, he discussed his mother’s death and his growing interest in Rastafari.

During the BBC conversation, Ocean recalled enjoying traditional Caribbean staples such as yams, bananas and dumplings.

The interviewer mentioned oxtail with rice and peas, prompting Ocean to remember growing up eating pork before adopting his vegetarian lifestyle.

In a 2013 television interview, Ocean also credited exercise, vegetarianism and reading the Bible as habits he associated with staying youthful.

While his diet may contribute to his overall well-being, there’s no evidence that vegetarianism alone explains his appearance.

Billy Ocean Announces Major 2027 Anniversary Tour

Ocean isn’t slowing down musically, either.

The singer recently announced a 10-date UK arena tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of his 1977 hit “Red Light Spells Danger.”

Scheduled for October 15 through November 5, 2027, the tour includes London’s O2 Arena, with Heather Small appearing throughout and Tony Hadley joining selected dates.

Fans can expect classics including “Caribbean Queen,” “Suddenly,” “Love Really Hurts Without You” and “When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going.”

The upcoming concerts offer another opportunity to celebrate an entertainer whose music has connected generations.

Fans Celebrate Billy Ocean’s Ageless Appeal

On Lipstick Alley, admirers responded enthusiastically to the BBC interview.

“He looks amazing. 77 is such a blessing to see,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan declared, “I love Billy Ocean so much. He looks fantastic,” adding that “Suddenly” remains a personal favorite.

Ocean turns 77 on January 21, 2027, with a major anniversary tour ahead and a career spanning more than five decades.

And despite his international success, there’s still one thing the singer can’t always find on the road: a proper taste of home.

As Ocean put it while discussing his beloved Caribbean dishes, “You don’t really get that on the road.”

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