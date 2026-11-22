McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada and Ben Wang discuss their off-screen friendships, hilarious survival picks and an unexpected LeBron James comparison.

McKenna Grace, Joseph Zada and Ben Wang in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

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*McKenna Grace has been acting for so long that I couldn’t resist comparing her Hollywood longevity to LeBron James. But when I brought up the comparison during my interview with the stars of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” Grace had a hilarious response.

“Don’t disrespect LeBron James like that,” she joked.

Her co-star Joseph Zada enthusiastically agreed with my comparison, declaring, “Hundred percent,” before adding that Grace “can do anything.” Ben Wang revealed that the cast had been making similar jokes on set.

The playful exchange was just one highlight of my conversation with Grace, Zada and Wang, who opened up about their friendships, the challenges of filming and the enduring popularity of the blockbuster franchise.

With “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” which is now in theaters, exploring a young Haymitch Abernathy’s experience during the 50th Hunger Games, the three actors offered a glimpse into the camaraderie that developed behind the scenes.

Ben Wang McKenna Grace Joseph Zada – screenshot

Hunger Games Cast Interview Reveals Close Friendships

When I asked what made this production different from their previous projects, Zada emphasized how quickly the cast connected.

“These guys work so hard at what they do, and I respect that so much. But they’re also just so enjoyable to be around, and I love them very much,” he said.

Grace described filming as emotionally and physically demanding but deeply rewarding.

“Joe and I kind of lived together for a minute. Ben and I would have dinner together every single night without fail for three months straight in Berlin,” she recalled.

Those friendships extended beyond the set, with shared meals, movie nights and experiences that helped the actors navigate an intense production.

Wang described the experience as a worldwide adventure.

“It was like a grand adventure. It was like globetrotting,” he said. “At points all we really had was each other, you know, especially up in the mountains.”

Why The Hunger Games Still Connects With Fans

I also asked why Suzanne Collins’ stories continue attracting new generations while maintaining their original audience.

Wang credited the quality of the books and films, along with Collins’ ability to create a world that feels both familiar and unfamiliar.

His explanation was briefly interrupted by an unexpected noise.

“Sorry, there’s like a crazy whale sound. I lost my train of thought,” Wang joked.

Grace stepped in to finish the thought, explaining that Collins’ carefully developed characters allow audiences to recognize themselves in their struggles and determination to preserve their humanity.

The moment offered another example of the cast’s easygoing chemistry.

McKenna Grace’s Characters Face the Hunger Games Arena

I saved my most entertaining question for last: Which character from Grace’s previous projects would make the best Hunger Games ally?

Zada selected Mary Adler from Gifted, arguing that the young mathematical genius would bring valuable survival strategies.

Grace wasn’t convinced.

“You’re gonna put Mary Adler through the arena? You’re sick, sick in the head,” she joked, pointing out that the character was too young to compete.

“And I’m still gonna bring her,” Zada replied.

Wang nominated Tonya Harding, whom Grace portrayed as a child in I, Tonya, citing the figure skater’s athletic abilities.

My pick was Phoebe from Ghostbusters, earning Grace’s enthusiastic approval.

The exchange ended with laughter, playful disagreements and a reminder that the friendships formed during production extend well beyond the fictional world of Panem.

For Grace, Zada and Wang, the most valuable allies may be the ones they found while making the movie.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is now playing in theaters.

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