Malcolm Beavers says he feared a home invasion when he opened fire without checking who was outside. His attorney calls the deadly shooting a tragic accident.

Malcolm Stephen Beavers – Chesapeake Police Department

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*A Virginia man who feared someone was breaking into his home allegedly fired seven shots through his front door without checking who was outside. The person he struck and killed was his own mother.

Malcolm Stephen Beavers, 32, now faces second-degree murder and firearm charges in the death of 66-year-old Cynthia Lewis, a tragedy his defense attorney insists was an accident.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on November 17 at a residence on Partridge Avenue in Chesapeake, Virginia.

According to court documents obtained by WAVY-TV, Beavers told investigators he heard repeated loud banging and feared someone was attempting to enter his home.

Rather than looking through a window to identify the visitor, he allegedly fired seven rounds through the closed door, emptying his handgun’s magazine.

Mother Dies After Being Shot Through Front Door

Chesapeake police responded to the residence shortly after midnight and discovered Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police subsequently confirmed that Lewis was Beavers’ biological mother.

Beavers, who was at the residence when officers arrived, was taken into custody.

Neighbors told WAVY that Beavers lived at the home with his wife and children. They described the family as generally friendly but private.

Defense Attorney Calls Shooting a Tragic Accident

During a November 19 virtual court appearance, Beavers’ defense attorney argued that her client never intended to harm his mother.

She described him as a loving son who maintained a good relationship with Lewis.

The attorney also told the judge that a neighbor had previously warned Beavers about break-ins and carjackings in the area, leaving him fearful of a possible home invasion.

According to court documents, however, Beavers acknowledged firing without first attempting to identify the person outside.

Judge Sets $25,000 Bond

A Chesapeake judge set Beavers’ combined bond at $25,000 during the hearing.

That includes $20,000 for the second-degree murder charge and $5,000 for the firearm-related charge. The ruling does not necessarily mean he was released from custody.

According to WAVY reporter Karina Garcia, Beavers’ wife and father attended the hearing and expressed relief following the judge’s decision.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 2027.

The case now centers on whether Beavers’ claimed fear of an intruder can explain his decision to fire seven shots through a closed door without knowing who was standing outside.

His attorney maintains the shooting was unintentional. Prosecutors, meanwhile, are pursuing second-degree murder and firearm charges.

Beavers is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Screenshot of house where Malcolm Stephen Beavers shot through door killing his mother

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