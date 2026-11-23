Ji-Young Yoo and Eric Nam star in the film about a Korean-American woman chasing her dream of becoming a K-pop star in a globally televised competition.

Katseye in K-POP: THE DEBUT/YouTube screnshot

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*Paramount Pictures is bringing the world of K-pop to the big screen with “K-POP: THE DEBUT,” a new film about a young Korean-American woman determined to make her mark in the competitive music industry.

Ji-Young Yoo stars as Lizzy Lee, a young woman who has spent much of her life following the path her family chose for her. When she earns an opportunity to compete in a globally televised competition to form a new K-pop girl group, she travels to Seoul, South Korea, to pursue a dream she has kept hidden.

But the competition is anything but easy. Surrounded by talented performers from around the world, Lizzy must compete for just four available spots. As the pressure builds, an unexpected ally, played by singer Eric Nam, helps her find the confidence to embrace her identity and fight for her place on the world stage.

Credit: Paramount Pictures

The film features music from some of the biggest names in K-pop, including BTS, TWICE, ENHYPEN, aespa, IVE, ILLIT, KATSEYE, JISOO, CORTIS and LE SSERAFIM.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitae Yoo, Tony Revolori, Gia Kim, Yim Si-wan, Ahin Lee, Aliyah Turner, Renata Vaca, Sung Jun, Kang Sora, Hyongchol Lee, Silia Kapsis, Shana Kim and Park Jubi.

Benson Lee directs the film from a screenplay by Elyse Hollander and Eileen Shim, based on a screen story by Hollander.

“K-POP: THE DEBUT” is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and is produced by HYBE America and Epic Magazine. The film opens exclusively in theaters Feb. 26, 2027. Watch the trailer below.

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