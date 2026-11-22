Masked federal agents detain two travelers at Seattle-Tacoma airport, disrupting an Alaska Airlines flight and triggering demands for answers.

Sofia Hernandez Mejia being arrested by masked ICE agent at Seattle Airport – screenshot

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*Passengers boarding a Los Angeles-bound flight Saturday morning were caught in a chaotic confrontation when masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested two travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The November 21 incident disrupted Alaska Airlines Flight 1306, leaving passengers shaken and delaying departure nearly three hours.

Witness video shows agents confronting travelers on a crowded jet bridge as people shout and demand answers. At least one person is seen being forcibly removed.

ICE identified those arrested as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia. The agency described the operation as a targeted immigration arrest, while witnesses questioned the agents’ tactics.

Now, Alaska Airlines, airport authorities and Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson are demanding answers about an operation conducted just steps from an aircraft.

Witness Describes Chaotic ICE Arrests

John Gaedeke, who recorded the confrontation, described masked agents aggressively detaining members of a family as passengers boarded.

According to KTLA, Gaedeke said agents pushed through travelers, sending coffee and phones flying while threatening to arrest anyone who interfered.

He called the encounter one of the most disturbing incidents he had personally witnessed in America.

Alaska Airlines confirmed that employees received no advance warning.

“We are working to understand the circumstances surrounding what occurred, including whether the proper protocols were followed,” the airline said.

The Port of Seattle also expressed outrage, saying it had previously established expectations with federal immigration authorities regarding enforcement operations at the airport.

Officials are investigating whether those protocols were breached.

Washington Governor Condemns ICE Operation

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson delivered a blistering condemnation Saturday, accusing federal agents of using unjustified force.

“There is no justification for this brutality,” Ferguson declared.

He also urged Alaska Airlines and other carriers to oppose immigration enforcement operations inside airports.

“The culture of ICE is bankrupt — it lacks morals, it lacks any decency,” Ferguson said. “It is deeply, deeply un-American and must be abolished and replaced with something that is more sane.”

April Sims, president of the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO, criticized the disruption and its consequences for airport workers and travelers.

“This is not how you protect the public,” Sims said. “That is how you undermine public safety.”

Flight 1306 eventually departed for Los Angeles around 11:03 a.m., nearly three hours behind schedule. Some passengers required rebooking. Alaska Airlines and Port of Seattle officials are seeking clarification from federal authorities about whether established enforcement procedures were followed.

For now, that question remains unanswered.

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