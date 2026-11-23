Two months before asking fans for prayers from a hospital bed, the entertainer revealed the daily discipline required to manage his chronic illness.

Nick Cannon (‘Pray for me y’all) – via Instagram

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*Nick Cannon says he works out to stay alive. Now, just two months after making that revealing statement about his battle with lupus, the entertainer is asking fans for prayers from a hospital bed.

The 46-year-old host of “The Masked Singer” shared a photograph Friday, November 20, showing himself wearing a medical mask while lying beneath hospital blankets.

“This world can definitely take a lot out of you,” Cannon wrote. “Pray for me y’all.“

He included the hashtag #LupusWarrior and shared footage appearing to show a CT scanner. TMZ first reported the hospital images, but Cannon did not disclose what prompted the visit or what doctors were examining.

His hospitalization brings renewed attention to a September interview in which he explained the extraordinary effort required to manage an autoimmune disease while maintaining his entertainment career and responsibilities as a father of 12.

Watch full video on TMZ

Nick Cannon at the America’s Got Talent Judges Photocall in Pasadena, CA/Depositphotos

Nick Cannon: ‘I Work Out to Stay Alive’

During a September 23, 2026, interview with “Us Weekly,” Cannon described how his perspective on lupus has changed since his diagnosis in 2012.

What initially felt overwhelming has become a permanent part of his daily life.

“I have to eat correctly, get rest and exercise twice a day,” Cannon explained.

He said his routine sometimes begins at 4 a.m., emphasizing that physical fitness is about maintaining his health rather than simply looking good.

“I work out to stay alive,” he declared. “It’s a challenge, but I’m built for it.”

Cannon also discussed balancing his demanding professional schedule with parenting responsibilities, describing a lifestyle that rarely slows down.

His comments provide context for his latest hospital message, although there is no confirmed connection between his workload and the reason for this visit.

Nick Cannon (Getty)

The Health Crisis That Changed His Life

Cannon’s battle with lupus began with a serious medical crisis in January 2012.

He experienced kidney failure and later developed blood clots in his lungs. Doctors diagnosed him with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause the immune system to attack healthy tissues and organs.

Cannon has specifically discussed lupus nephritis, which affects the kidneys.

In a 2016 interview with WebMD, Cannon described mornings when his symptoms made getting out of bed difficult despite appearing healthy to others.

He also acknowledged that his relentless work schedule had previously contributed to serious health challenges.

In a 2022 reflection on his diagnosis, Cannon recalled an illness that nearly cost him his life.

He documented his recovery and described making substantial changes to his diet, daily habits and overall approach to health.

What His Latest Hospital Visit Reveals

Cannon’s hospital photograph prompted messages of support from fellow entertainers, including comedians JB Smoove and Kenan Thompson, according to Entertainment Weekly.

However, the medical reason for his latest hospital visit remains undisclosed.

Although he shared footage of a CT scanner, that alone does not establish whether doctors were investigating lupus complications or another medical concern.

Cannon has not publicly confirmed a new lupus flare-up, and no verified information establishes that his condition has worsened.

His September interview nevertheless offers a revealing perspective on the challenges of living with a chronic illness while maintaining a public career.

For Cannon, the discipline required to manage lupus has become part of everyday life.

As he explained just two months before his latest hospital message: “I work out to stay alive.”

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