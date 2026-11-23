The former Denver Broncos linebacker spent nearly three decades alongside Berman at ESPN, becoming one of the most beloved figures in NFL broadcasting.

Tom Jackson/YouTube screenshot

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*Tom Jackson, the former Denver Broncos linebacker who became one of ESPN’s most recognizable NFL analysts, has died at 75. His longtime broadcasting partner Chris Berman is mourning the loss of a friend he described as “one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet.”

Jackson’s family confirmed his death on Friday, Nov. 20, according to The Guardian.

“All of us are stunned,” Berman said in a statement Sunday. “I’ve lost one of the best human beings ever to walk the planet, Tom Jackson.”

Berman worked alongside Jackson for 30 years, primarily on “NFL Primetime” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.” Their partnership became a defining part of ESPN’s football coverage, connecting with generations of viewers.

Tom Jackson/YouTube screenshot

“We always hoped our viewers enjoyed the shows as much as we did bringing it to them every week,” Berman said.

Jackson retired from ESPN in 2016 after 29 years with the network, although he briefly reunited with Berman for a digital edition of “NFL Primetime” in 2019.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro remembered Jackson as “one of the most influential and beloved figures” in the network’s history. He praised the former player’s football knowledge, analytical ability and the warmth he brought to broadcasting.

Jackson’s influence was so significant that ESPN named its NFL studio the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, recognizing the lasting impact of their partnership. But Jackson was an accomplished NFL linebacker long before he became a broadcasting icon.

He spent 14 seasons with the Denver Broncos, earning two All-Pro selections and helping the team reach two Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Broncos’ Ring of Fame in 1992.

In 2015, the Pro Football Hall of Fame recognized his broadcasting contributions with the Pete Rozelle Award for excellence in broadcasting.

The Broncos also mourned Jackson, describing him as a cornerstone of the legendary Orange Crush defense and one of the most beloved players in franchise history.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughters Taylor and Morgan.

Berman closed his tribute with a personal message to the family, referencing the old song “My Girl” by The Temptations.

“He is easily summed up by this classic old song: ‘He’s got sunshine on a cloudy day,'” Berman said. “Nobody knew this better than his wife Jen and his daughters Taylor and Morgan. Our hearts bleed for them. We thank them for lending Tom to us.”

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