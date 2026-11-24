The average meal for eight will cost $117 this year, with Wisconsin topping the list of most expensive states and Alabama offering the least expensive spread.

Credit: BC.Game

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*Thanksgiving hosts across the country are facing different grocery bills this year, with the cost of a traditional dinner for eight averaging $117 nationwide, according to a new study by BC.Game.

The November 2026 study found that Wisconsin is the most expensive state for Thanksgiving dinner, with a typical meal costing about $134, per the news release. Alabama ranks as the least expensive, with a comparable spread totaling approximately $102.

The research comes as turkey prices have climbed nearly 8% compared with last year, while cranberries have increased almost 15%. A 16-pound turkey costs about $27.20, and a bottle of wine averages nearly $16, according to the study.

To compare costs across the country, researchers selected one major city in each of the 50 states and collected grocery prices from Walmart stores in those locations. The shopping list included a 16-pound turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray, pie ingredients, milk and wine.

Credit: BC.Game

Researchers used the same $27.20 turkey price in every state, based on a 2026 USDA benchmark. As a result, differences in the total meal costs came from the other grocery items in the basket.

Wisconsin’s $134 total puts it at the top of the list. Maine, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are also among the most expensive states, with Thanksgiving dinners costing around $124.

Drinks and desserts contribute to some of the higher totals. A bottle of wine costs $19.49 in seven of the 10 most expensive states, several dollars more than in Florida and Nevada. Pumpkin pie mix also stands out in Wisconsin, where a can costs close to $15, compared with $3.57 in 43 states.

Hawaii hosts face higher costs in the produce section. Sweet potatoes cost about twice as much as they do in most states, while cranberries are three times more expensive.

On the other end of the list, Alabama is the only state where the meal comes in close to $100. In Huntsville, dinner rolls cost $2.57, less than half the $5.76 price found in most states. A vegetable tray costs $7.48, compared with $11.64 elsewhere, while stuffing is about $5 cheaper at $14.98.

Florida and Nevada follow Alabama, with meals costing about $108. Texas and Illinois also rank among the states where hosts can put together a Thanksgiving dinner for less than $110.

BC.Game’s study also points to several ways shoppers can reduce their holiday grocery bills. Some retailers offer meal bundles for 10 people for less than $40, while higher-end options can cost around $110. Buying frozen turkey on sale may also help, with last year’s prices reaching as low as 39 cents per pound.

Baking at home could offer additional savings. Butter prices are down 10% from a year ago, cream is down 6%, and eggs have dropped about 21%, according to the study.

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