Firefighters contain an accidental blaze at the couple's Calabasas compound, five years after a separate fire damaged their mansion.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith — Photo by PopularImages

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*Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have experienced another frightening fire at their sprawling $42 million Calabasas estate, but the damage appears far less extensive than some alarming headlines suggest.

Firefighters responded to the couple’s 150-acre California compound early Monday, November 23, after flames erupted inside a maintenance shed on the property.

Thick smoke rose above the gated estate as emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze, according to photographs obtained by Page Six.

Fortunately, authorities reported no injuries, and the fire did not spread to the main mansion.

The incident marks the second known fire at the Smith family’s longtime residence in five years.

What Actually Burned at Will Smith’s Estate?

Despite reports describing the entire compound as engulfed in flames, officials confirmed that the emergency involved a shed or maintenance building.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu/Lost Hills Station confirmed the structure fire to People.

“No one was injured. The cause of the fire was accidental,” a spokesperson told Page Six.

Emergency dispatch audio obtained by the publication indicated that the incident had been downgraded to a structure fire.

There were no reports of damage to the couple’s primary residence, and authorities did not disclose whether Will or Jada was home when the fire started.

Another Fire Struck the Smith Mansion in 2021

The latest incident comes five years after a separate fire affected the family’s luxurious Calabasas residence.

In September 2021, a fire broke out in the mansion’s basement, causing smoke damage that required renovations.

Will and Jada were reportedly home during that earlier emergency, but no hospitalizations were necessary.

The couple purchased the property in 2003 and completed construction of their custom-built residence in 2010.

The two fires involved different structures, and authorities have not indicated any connection between them.

Family Outing Days Before the Emergency

The fire occurred just two days after Will and Jada made a rare public appearance together with their family.

On November 21, the couple joined their children, Jaden and Willow, along with their mothers, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Caroline Bright, for an outing at Soho House’s Little Beach House Malibu.

People reported that the gathering brought together three generations of the Smith family.

Neither Will nor Jada had publicly addressed Monday’s fire in the reporting available at publication time.

While images of smoke rising from the multimillion-dollar compound made for dramatic headlines, the confirmed outcome was considerably less severe: a maintenance structure caught fire, firefighters responded, and no one was injured.

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith (Arturo Holmes-FilmMagic-Getty Images)

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