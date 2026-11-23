Social media users push back after the rapper calls players over 35 "pathetic" on launch day.

Waka Flocka Flame performing live music show on stage — Photo by hurricanehank/Deposite: Depositphotos

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Waka Flocka Flame is facing online backlash after calling gamers over 35 “pathetic” for playing “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

The Atlanta rapper’s remarks came in an Instagram Story on Nov. 19, as the game went on sale, according to Complex. Waka aimed his message at men 35 and older. “Y’all n****s don’t want to win, bro,” he said. “I’m talking to y’all n****s right here. It’s 35 and up, bro.”

He tied the criticism to money. “Y’all n****s on GTA 6, bro,” he continued. “N****s ain’t getting no money, bro.”

Social media users did not let it slide. The Art of Dialogue shared Waka’s clip on X, and commenters responded. One person asked, “So n****s is just supposed to work and get ready for their funerals once they turn 35?” Another user pointed to what it costs to play. “‘Ya’ll ain’t getting no money’ while folks are playing a $100 game on a $700 console and $1200 TV. Does he think these things were donated ?”

Waka Flocka Flame mocks gamers over 35 who play GTA 6-Instagram screenshot1

Others said working people deserve downtime. “People work every f**king day for weeks taking care of the family and themselves,” user @OShitMedia wrote.

@XKingxGrizzlyX7 turned the criticism back on the rapper. “N**** you 40 and still called Waka Flocka Flame,” the user wrote. “N**** buying Pokémon cards at age 40 but talking about we lame for being over 30 and playing GTA 6.”

Waka has his own history with games. A 2013 mobile zombie title, “WakaVille USA,” featured him, and he joined the 2016 Pokémon GO craze.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” arrived Nov. 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, 13 years after “Grand Theft Auto V.” Figures attributed to Take-Two Interactive put first-day retail sales at $3.79 billion.

Rockstar Games founder and president Sam Houser addressed the response in a statement. “We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

PC players must wait. Rockstar has not announced a PC version, but GamesBeat reports a release in early 2027.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nick Cannon Hospitalized: ‘I Work Out to Stay Alive’

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE