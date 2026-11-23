The Navy says there are no plans to rename the future aircraft carrier, preserving the honor for the Black World War II hero.

Doris Miller – via eurAI

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*The U.S. Navy says it has no intention of renaming the future USS Doris Miller aircraft carrier after reports that officials had considered naming the vessel after President Donald Trump.

“There is no intention to change the name of the USS Doris Miller,” Meghan Stoltzfus, the Navy’s director of communications, said in a Nov. 21 statement emailed to USA TODAY.

The announcement follows months of uncertainty surrounding the future Ford-class carrier, designated CVN-81. CNN reported in August that Navy officials had discussed changing the ship’s name to honor Trump, citing two sources familiar with the conversations.

The Navy’s latest statement preserves the designation originally announced in January 2020, during Trump’s first administration.

Doris Miller illustration/YouTube screenshot

Doris Miller was a Black Navy sailor who became a World War II hero during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. While serving aboard the USS West Virginia, Miller helped move wounded sailors to safety before taking over an anti-aircraft gun and firing at attacking Japanese aircraft, despite having no formal training on the weapon.

His actions earned him the Navy Cross, making him the first Black American to receive the military honor. The future aircraft carrier would be the first U.S. carrier named after a Black American and an enlisted sailor.

The naming controversy also prompted legislative action. As EURweb previously reported, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) introduced three bills in October aimed at protecting Miller’s designation and increasing congressional oversight of the Navy’s ship-naming process. One measure specifically sought to prevent federal funds from being used to rename the carrier.

The Miller family welcomed the latest development. Thomas Bledsoe, Miller’s great-nephew, told USA TODAY that the family was honored to see his relative’s legacy preserved.

The Navy also confirmed that a keel-laying ceremony for the USS Doris Miller is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Newport News Shipbuilding in Virginia. The ceremony marks the official beginning of a ship’s construction, and Miller’s family has been invited to attend.

However, the family says its efforts to secure additional recognition for Miller are not over. Bledsoe said relatives remain committed to advocating for him to receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his heroism at Pearl Harbor.

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