Comcast, DISH and other providers continue losing customers as households reconsider the cost and convenience of traditional television packages.

A man is holding the remote control of a smart TV/Depositphotos

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*Traditional television providers in the United States have lost more than 4.2 million subscribers in a single year, another sign that millions of households are moving away from conventional cable and satellite packages.

The losses occurred during the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2026, according to Cord Cutters News. Industrywide estimates put the total number of lost subscribers between 4.2 million and 4.6 million, including cable, satellite, and telephone-company television services.

Comcast’s Xfinity service experienced the largest reported decline among the major publicly reporting providers, losing approximately 1.12 million video subscribers. EchoStar, which operates DISH and Sling TV, lost roughly 826,000. Optimum shed another 211,500, while Charter’s Spectrum lost approximately 54,000 customers organically.

The numbers reflect a growing challenge for companies that built their businesses around traditional television packages. Consumers now have more ways to watch programming, including subscription streaming platforms, live-TV streaming services and free, ad-supported options.

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Rising television costs and the availability of sports and news through alternative services have also contributed to the shift. Even viewers who want live programming have more choices beyond conventional cable.

EURweb previously examined how that changing landscape is affecting viewing habits. In July, we reported on a survey showing that some former cable customers are now cutting back on paid streaming subscriptions and turning to free platforms such as Tubi, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.

We also reported on streaming’s growing share of television viewing, including Nielsen figures showing that streaming had surpassed broadcast and cable combined in May 2025.

The latest subscriber losses suggest the transition is continuing. Traditional television isn’t disappearing overnight, but providers are facing a shrinking customer base as viewers gain more control over what they watch and how much they spend.

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