Washington introduces his girlfriend, Gates faces revised support payments, and Nike rewards academic excellence nationwide.

Actor Isaiah Washington – (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

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*Today’s NewsBits covers Isaiah Washington‘s new romance following his wife’s death, Kevin Gates‘ potentially reduced $94,000 monthly support obligation, and Nike‘s nationwide sneaker giveaway inspired by Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom. From celebrity relationships to courtroom finances and classroom achievements, here’s what’s making headlines.

Isaiah Washington Introduces New Girlfriend After Wife’s Death

“Grey’s Anatomy” actor Isaiah Washington has introduced his new girlfriend, Kei Bennett, one month after publicly confirming the death of his wife of 29 years, Jenisa Garland.

In an Instagram post, Washington described Bennett, a hairstylist, content creator and entrepreneur, as his “partner in love and creativity.” The actor revealed they’ve spent hours talking daily over the past nine months.

“She is all mine now and I am all hers,” Washington wrote.

Bennett responded affectionately, calling Washington her protector, best friend and love.

Washington’s announcement follows a deeply personal loss he kept private for more than a year.

Garland died June 9, 2025, following a massive hemorrhagic stroke. She collapsed May 31 and never recovered.

Washington publicly confirmed her death in October 2026, approximately 16 months later, citing her preference for privacy.

The couple shared three children: Isaiah V, Tyme and Iman.

Although Washington introduced Bennett shortly after announcing Garland’s death, his wife had actually died more than a year earlier.

The actor’s latest Instagram post now offers a glimpse into a relationship he says has developed through months of daily conversations.

Rapper Kevin Gates

Kevin Gates’ $94K Monthly Support Order Faces Review

Rapper Kevin Gates could see his hefty monthly child and spousal support payments reduced after a judge reconsidered the income calculations behind his original court order.

According to TMZ, a June order required Gates to pay estranged wife Dreka Gates $94,223 monthly.

That amount included $56,997 in spousal support and $37,226 in child support.

The original calculation was based on Gates’ reported monthly income of $184,707.

However, the court subsequently determined that royalty payments may have inflated his estimated earnings.

Updated calculations placed his monthly income at approximately $54,496 for April through June and $75,000 for July through November.

The judge instructed Dreka’s attorneys to prepare revised calculations, potentially changing Gates’ financial obligations for those periods.

A final adjusted payment amount has not been reported.

Despite the substantial original order, Gates previously told “The TMZ Podcast” that he wasn’t worried about the money.

He explained that he continues supporting people he loves even after romantic relationships end.

For now, the rapper’s support payments remain under review.

Scott Colom – via screenshot

Nike Expands Scott Colom’s Valedictorian Sneaker Giveaway Nationwide

Nike is turning a Mississippi senator-elect’s idea into a nationwide celebration of academic excellence. The sneaker giant announced plans to reward high school valedictorians across America with custom sneakers during the 2026-2027 school year.

The initiative began with Mississippi Sen.-elect Scott Colom, who proposed giving every high school valedictorian in his state custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Nike apparently saw an opportunity to go bigger.

Responding to Colom on X, the company announced plans to extend the giveaway nationwide.

The expanded initiative would recognize students graduating at the top of their classes, offering a stylish reward for academic achievement.

However, Nike has not yet released eligibility requirements, sneaker designs or distribution details.

For students pursuing valedictorian honors, the announcement adds another potential reward to graduation season.

NewsBits

From Washington’s new relationship to Gates’ financial review and Nike’s academic recognition initiative, today’s NewsBits delivers the latest developments in entertainment, relationships and culture.

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