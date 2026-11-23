The comedian explains how he learned to understand his daughter and how fatherhood changed his view of family.

Katt Williams/YouTube screenshot

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*Katt Williams says his daughter, who has special needs, communicated with him through meows for a year before switching to cow sounds for four or five months. The comedian shared the story on the “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast, according to Complex.

Traditional methods of communication did not work. As Williams explained, “We tried all forms of communication, but for a year, she spoke as a cat. Every word was some variation of a meow,” he said. Still, he understood that his daughter wanted to communicate. “I knew she wasn’t non-verbal because she wanted to communicate. She just couldn’t.”

His daughter became frustrated when he misunderstood her needs. “She hated that,” Williams said. “She expected me to know when she was hungry, needed a diaper change, or wanted to move somewhere else.”

Katt Williams at the Los Angeles Premiere of “Norbit”. Mann Village Theatre, Westwood, CA. 02-08-07.

(Credit: Depositphotos)

Eventually, Williams began recognizing what her sounds meant. “If she said ‘meow,’ I understood that meant me. And now she had my attention,” he said. “She’d keep meowing until I understood,” he added.

But just as he became accustomed to the routine, his daughter changed things up. “Right when I got comfortable with that, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, this is great. This is really working.’ Then she switched to a cow out of nowhere, and she was a cow for the next four or five months,” Williams recalled.

The experience has given him a different perspective on life. “If you have a special needs child, you just look at the world differently,” he said.

Williams has 10 children, including seven adopted and three biological, according to Blavity. During a 2025 appearance on IMO, Williams discussed how his childhood shaped his approach to fatherhood.

“Love is the most important thing, and it’s free,” Williams said. “I realized DNA doesn’t matter; bloodlines don’t matter; family’s where the love is,” he added.

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