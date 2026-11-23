The four-part series spans three decades of music and pop culture, with the singer reflecting on his career, personal life and the challenges behind the headlines.

Justine Timberlake in TIMBERLAKE/YouTube screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Apple TV has released the official trailer for “TIMBERLAKE,” a four-part documentary series exploring Justin Timberlake’s life and career, with the singer reflecting on his rise to global fame, personal challenges and the headlines that have followed him.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, the documentary promises an expansive look at Timberlake’s journey across three decades of music and popular culture. According to the news release, the series features never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with family, friends, and collaborators.

In the trailer, Timberlake discusses the project’s purpose and acknowledges that some subjects will be difficult to revisit. The preview offers a glimpse of the personal perspective he plans to share beyond the public headlines.

Apple TV

The documentary arrives as Timberlake’s life and career continue to draw attention, including renewed interest in his past relationship with Britney Spears and the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance with Janet Jackson. According to EURweb’s earlier report, Jackson is expected to revisit the controversy in the series.

The first two episodes of “TIMBERLAKE” premiere globally on Apple TV on Friday, Dec. 11. The third episode follows Friday, Dec. 18, with the finale arriving Wednesday, Dec. 23.

Watch the official trailer for “TIMBERLAKE” below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Nick Cannon Hospitalized: ‘I Work Out to Stay Alive’

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE